Away From Delhi’s Pollution, Rahul-Priyanka To Spend New Year In Ranthambore: Sources

As 2025 draws to a close and 2026 approaches, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is set to welcome the New Year at the world-renowned Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. According to sources, his itinerary has already been finalised.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Ranthambore on Tuesday and will be accompanied by his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sources said the visit is strictly private, with no public or political engagements planned.

New Year Amid Nature

Sources said Rahul Gandhi, known for his fondness for nature and the environment, has chosen to begin the New Year surrounded by natural surroundings. He has frequently spoken about environmental conservation, wildlife protection and sustainable development, making Ranthambore a fitting choice in line with his beliefs and lifestyle.

The visit is also seen as a brief break from Delhi’s rising air pollution, political commitments and the city’s fast-paced life. Rahul Gandhi is expected to spend the New Year in a calm and peaceful setting, away from public view.

About Ranthambore National Park

Situated in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district, Ranthambore National Park is among India’s most well-known wildlife sanctuaries. Renowned for its rich biodiversity, dense forests, lakes and historic fort, the park is particularly famous for its tiger population and is widely regarded as a haven of tranquility for nature enthusiasts.

The visit by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to remain informal and low-key, with the siblings spending time relaxing and reflecting in the natural surroundings as they ring in the New Year.

