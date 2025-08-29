Rajasthan: Driver Hands Over Bus Control To Helper, Dies Of Heart Attack An Hour Later

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRajasthan: Driver Hands Over Bus Control To Helper, Dies Of Heart Attack An Hour Later

Bus driver Satish Rao dies of silent heart attack in Rajasthan after handing over wheel to co-driver, tragic CCTV video surfaces.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a heartbreaking incident reported from Rajasthan’s Pali district, a private bus driver lost his life after suffering a sudden heart attack while on duty. The driver, identified as Satish Rao, was behind the wheel of a bus traveling from Indore to Jodhpur when he began to feel unwell. Realizing the risk, he handed control of the vehicle to his co-driver, hoping to rest until they reached a hospital.

However, Rao’s condition deteriorated rapidly. CCTV footage from inside the bus shows him sitting cross-legged next to the co-driver before suddenly collapsing and falling unconscious. Despite the immediate concern of fellow passengers, Rao could not be revived. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Silent Heart Attack Behind Sudden Death

Medical experts confirmed that Rao had suffered a silent heart attack, a type of cardiac arrest that often shows little to no warning signs. His quick decision to give up the steering wheel has been widely appreciated, as it likely prevented a much larger tragedy on the busy route.

According to reports, the co-driver had initially attempted to stop at a nearby medical store for help, but it was closed. The bus then continued toward the hospital in hopes of receiving treatment in time. Sadly, Rao passed away before reaching medical assistance. His family, grief-stricken by the sudden loss, refused a post-mortem or further inquiry into the matter.

Eyewitness Accounts From Inside The Bus

Passengers present at the time recalled the tense moments when Rao collapsed. In the video, a woman seated nearby appears shocked and motionless as the driver slumps onto the co-driver. Within seconds, several passengers rushed forward to help, lifting Rao away from the driver’s cabin in an attempt to save him.

The footage has since circulated widely, underscoring both the unpredictability of silent heart attacks and Rao’s presence of mind in protecting his passengers.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Bus Driver Death Silent Heart Attack Rajasthan Tragedy Bus Driver Heart Attack CCTV Bus Video
