HomeCitiesRain Alert Issued For 10 States In North India, Check Weather Forecast

Rain Alert Issued For 10 States In North India, Check Weather Forecast

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive rainfall accompanied by strong winds blowing at speeds of up to 50 kmph between February 2 and 3.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 11:21 AM (IST)

Temperatures have once again dipped across north India and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for 10 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, eastern Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

According to the IMD, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive rainfall accompanied by strong winds blowing at speeds of up to 50 kmph between February 2 and 3. On Sunday, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, eastern Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi Weather Forecast

In the national capital, the weather is expected to remain clear on Monday (February 2). However, morning winds blowing at speeds of 10–15 kmph may lead to a drop in temperatures. Light to moderate fog is likely in some areas. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle at 9 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast

Changing weather conditions continue in Uttar Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall, hailstorms and lightning in parts of the state, while dense fog may persist in some districts. Light to moderate fog is expected in and around Lucknow during the morning hours.

Continuous snowfall in the hill regions has led to a drop in temperatures across the state. Dry north-westerly winds have further intensified the cold, and temperatures are likely to fall further in the coming days.

In Lucknow, light drizzle is likely on Monday. Meteorologists said the city may witness partly cloudy skies during the day, with light rainfall possible in some areas by evening or night. February began on a warm note on Sunday, with Lucknow recording the highest daytime temperature in the state. While light fog was seen in the morning, sunshine later pushed temperatures higher. The maximum temperature in Lucknow on Sunday was recorded at 24.1 degrees Celsius.

Bihar Weather Update

According to the IMD, Bihar will experience clear weather on Monday, with no rainfall expected in any district. Weather conditions are likely to remain normal until February 5. However, morning winds blowing at speeds of around 10 kmph are expected in West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Madhubani, Araria and Kishanganj.

In Patna, the maximum temperature on Monday is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle at 13 degrees Celsius.

Pre-World Cup Drama: Pakistan Declines India Clash Scheduled in Colombo

Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
