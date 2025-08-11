Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates

INDIA bloc’s Rahul Gandhi and leaders detained during protest march to Election Commission, demanding clean voter lists and saving democracy.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 12:56 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest opposition-mps-march-from-parliament-to-election-commission-live-updates Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Rahul Gandhi Detained At Protest
Source : X/ANI

Background

Several senior INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, were detained by Delhi Police on Friday during a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The leaders were demonstrating against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and alleged irregularities in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking before her detention, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of being fearful, saying, “Dare hue hai. Sarkaar kaayar hai.”

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said the protest was about protecting democratic principles rather than political rivalry. “The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list,” he stated.

12:56 PM (IST)  •  11 Aug 2025

Rahul Gandhi: “This Fight Is to Save the Constitution” as INDIA Bloc MPs Detained By Police

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, “The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list.”

Delhi Police detained several INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, who were protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and had marched from Parliament to the Election Commission of India

12:56 PM (IST)  •  11 Aug 2025

Rahul Gandhi: “This Fight Is to Save the Constitution” as INDIA Bloc MPs Detained By Police

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, “The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list.”

Delhi Police detained several INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, who were protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and had marched from Parliament to the Election Commission of India

12:53 PM (IST)  •  11 Aug 2025

'Govt Is Coward': Priaynka Gandhi After Getting Detained During 'Vote Chori' March To EC Office

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of being cowardly, stating, "Dare hue hai. Sarkaar kaayar hai," amid protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police detained several INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, during their march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India protesting the SIR.

12:51 PM (IST)  •  11 Aug 2025

TMC MP Mitali Bagh Fainted During The Protest March

During the opposition protest and subsequent detention by police, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and others helped TMC MP Mitali Bagh after she fainted.

12:47 PM (IST)  •  11 Aug 2025

'We Consider Mahatma Gandhi As Our Ideal': Supriya Srinate At The EC Protest

NCP MP Supriya Sule said, “We are protesting peacefully. We consider Mahatma Gandhi as our ideal,” as INDIA bloc leaders staged a march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police detained several prominent MPs during the protest, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose. The march was held to demand transparency and fairness in the electoral process ahead of the Bihar polls.

Photo Gallery

