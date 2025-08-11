Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
INDIA bloc’s Rahul Gandhi and leaders detained during protest march to Election Commission, demanding clean voter lists and saving democracy.
LIVE
Background
Several senior INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, were detained by Delhi Police on Friday during a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The leaders were demonstrating against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and alleged irregularities in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking before her detention, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of being fearful, saying, “Dare hue hai. Sarkaar kaayar hai.”
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said the protest was about protecting democratic principles rather than political rivalry. “The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list,” he stated.
TMC MP Mitali Bagh Fainted During The Protest March
During the opposition protest and subsequent detention by police, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and others helped TMC MP Mitali Bagh after she fainted.
'We Consider Mahatma Gandhi As Our Ideal': Supriya Srinate At The EC Protest
NCP MP Supriya Sule said, “We are protesting peacefully. We consider Mahatma Gandhi as our ideal,” as INDIA bloc leaders staged a march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
