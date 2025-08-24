Rahul Gandhi Jokes About His Marriage In Bihar, Says 'Talks Are On': WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lightened the mood during a press conference in Bihar, joking that “talks are on” with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad over his earlier advice that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha should consider getting married.

The 55-year-old was addressing the media in Araria district as part of his Voter Adhikar Yatra when the subject came up. His remark followed a playful suggestion by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who recently advised Union Minister Chirag Paswan to tie the knot.

Tejashwi’s Dig at Chirag Paswan

Asked about Paswan’s criticism of Congress as a “pichhlaggu” (sidekick) of the RJD, Tejashwi responded with humour. “I can pay Chirag Paswan back in the same coin, make fun of his claims of being a Hanuman of, not even a party, but an individual,” he said, referring to Paswan’s frequent comparisons of his loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Hanuman’s devotion to Lord Ram.

Calling Paswan an “elder brother,” Tejashwi added, “I would only advise him to get married. It is high time.” The remark, coming from the 35-year-old father of two, drew laughter from the crowd.

Rahul’s Light-Hearted Response

Picking up the thread, Gandhi, whom Tejashwi often refers to as bade bhai (elder brother), took the microphone and quipped: “The advice is applicable to me as well. Talks are on with his father.”

His indirect reference was to a press conference in Patna two years ago, when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had convened opposition leaders to unite against the BJP. At that event, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad had said, “We would urge Rahul Gandhi to get married. It has been a fervent wish of his mother (Sonia Gandhi). We want to see him as a dulha (groom) and join the baraat (wedding procession).”

The comment at the time was widely interpreted in political circles as Prasad giving a symbolic nod to Gandhi as a potential prime ministerial face if a Congress-led coalition were to take power.