Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRahul Gandhi Jokes About His Marriage In Bihar, Says 'Talks Are On': WATCH

Rahul Gandhi Jokes About His Marriage In Bihar, Says 'Talks Are On': WATCH

This followed Tejashwi Yadav's similar suggestion to Chirag Paswan. Gandhi's remark referenced a previous event where Lalu Prasad Yadav playfully endorsed him as a potential PM candidate.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 07:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lightened the mood during a press conference in Bihar, joking that “talks are on” with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad over his earlier advice that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha should consider getting married.

The 55-year-old was addressing the media in Araria district as part of his Voter Adhikar Yatra when the subject came up. His remark followed a playful suggestion by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who recently advised Union Minister Chirag Paswan to tie the knot.

Tejashwi’s Dig at Chirag Paswan

Asked about Paswan’s criticism of Congress as a “pichhlaggu” (sidekick) of the RJD, Tejashwi responded with humour. “I can pay Chirag Paswan back in the same coin, make fun of his claims of being a Hanuman of, not even a party, but an individual,” he said, referring to Paswan’s frequent comparisons of his loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Hanuman’s devotion to Lord Ram.

Calling Paswan an “elder brother,” Tejashwi added, “I would only advise him to get married. It is high time.” The remark, coming from the 35-year-old father of two, drew laughter from the crowd.

Rahul’s Light-Hearted Response

Picking up the thread, Gandhi, whom Tejashwi often refers to as bade bhai (elder brother), took the microphone and quipped: “The advice is applicable to me as well. Talks are on with his father.”

His indirect reference was to a press conference in Patna two years ago, when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had convened opposition leaders to unite against the BJP. At that event, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad had said, “We would urge Rahul Gandhi to get married. It has been a fervent wish of his mother (Sonia Gandhi). We want to see him as a dulha (groom) and join the baraat (wedding procession).”

The comment at the time was widely interpreted in political circles as Prasad giving a symbolic nod to Gandhi as a potential prime ministerial face if a Congress-led coalition were to take power.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tejashwi Yadav Lalu Prasad Yadav RAHUL GANDHI 'tejashwi Yadav Voter Adhikar Yatra
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Very Common': Noida Dowry Death Accused Says He Has 'No Remorse' — VIDEO
'Very Common': Noida Dowry Death Accused Says He Has 'No Remorse' — VIDEO
Cities
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Cities
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Cities
Noida Dowry Victim’s Sister Alleges Husband Spent Time With Other Women, Reveals Shocking Details
Noida Dowry Victim’s Sister Alleges Husband Stayed Out Late, Spent Time With Other Women
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget