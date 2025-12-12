A shocking case of kidnapping and extortion has surfaced from the Kurali bypass on the Chandigarh–Ropar Highway, where a truck driver was allegedly abducted and robbed by a woman and her three accomplices. According to police, the accused not only looted cash from the driver but also emptied his ATM account after threatening to implicate him in a false rape case.

The victim, Jurnas Ali, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, managed to escape and later filed a complaint with the Kurali police station. SHO Simran Singh confirmed that the suspects are being traced using CCTV footage.

Accused Emptied ATM After Looting Cash

In his statement, the truck driver said the gang forced him to withdraw around ₹10,000 from his ATM card after taking all his cash. They allegedly filled their car with fuel using the same card and later withdrew nearly ₹80,000 before fleeing in a Haryana-number vehicle.

The incident occurred early on December 9. Ali told police he had halted his Tata 710 truck (HP19-E-8953) around 1:30 am to have tea at the Kurali bypass. At that moment, four people arrived in a Haryana-registered WagonR and forcibly dragged him into his own truck.

Woman Allegedly Tore Clothes, Threatened Rape Case

Ali alleged that the group assaulted him and snatched his phone. The woman among the accused then reportedly tore her own clothes as well as his, took photos, and warned him that she would file a fake rape complaint unless he handed over money.

After taking whatever cash he had, the accused drove him to several locations, including a petrol pump in Kharar where the ATM wasn’t functioning. They then moved to a Jio petrol pump and later to the Indian Oil pump behind Homeland in Sohana, where multiple withdrawals were made. In total, ₹78,900 was taken from his account.

The driver has provided police with the timings of the ATM withdrawals, the petrol pump locations and the vehicle numbers used by the accused. Police say they are reviewing CCTV footage and verifying all the information. Further investigation is underway.