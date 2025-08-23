Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
1 Killed, 20 Injured As Road Accident Sparks LPG Tanker Explosion In Punjab's Hoshiarpur: VIDEO

The blast, suspected to be caused by a road accident in an industrial area, triggered a large fire.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 07:18 AM (IST)
At least one person was killed and 20 were injured after an LPG tanker exploded near Mandiala on the Hoshiarpur–Jalandhar highway in Punjab on Saturday. The tanker exploded into a massive fire, reportedly caused by a road accident involving the tanker, in an industrial area.

Fire tenders, ambulances, and Punjab Police rushed to the spot, and critically injured victims were referred to a higher medical institute. 

State Disaster Response Force personnel have also been deployed, and an investigation is underway. 

"It is suspected that the fire was caused by a road accident in an industrial area involving an LPG tanker, and one casualty has been reported," said Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 07:18 AM (IST)
Hoshiarpur Road Accident Fire News Punjab News
