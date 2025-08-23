1 Killed, 20 Injured As Road Accident Sparks LPG Tanker Explosion In Punjab's Hoshiarpur: VIDEO
The blast, suspected to be caused by a road accident in an industrial area, triggered a large fire.
At least one person was killed and 20 were injured after an LPG tanker exploded near Mandiala on the Hoshiarpur–Jalandhar highway in Punjab on Saturday. The tanker exploded into a massive fire, reportedly caused by a road accident involving the tanker, in an industrial area.
Fire tenders, ambulances, and Punjab Police rushed to the spot, and critically injured victims were referred to a higher medical institute.
State Disaster Response Force personnel have also been deployed, and an investigation is underway.
"It is suspected that the fire was caused by a road accident in an industrial area involving an LPG tanker, and one casualty has been reported," said Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain.