1 Killed, 20 Injured As Road Accident Sparks LPG Tanker Explosion In Punjab's Hoshiarpur: VIDEO

At least one person was killed and 20 were injured after an LPG tanker exploded near Mandiala on the Hoshiarpur–Jalandhar highway in Punjab on Saturday. The tanker exploded into a massive fire, reportedly caused by a road accident involving the tanker, in an industrial area.

Fire tenders, ambulances, and Punjab Police rushed to the spot, and critically injured victims were referred to a higher medical institute.

State Disaster Response Force personnel have also been deployed, and an investigation is underway.

"It is suspected that the fire was caused by a road accident in an industrial area involving an LPG tanker, and one casualty has been reported," said Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain.