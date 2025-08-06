Punjab Education Minister and MLA from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Harjot Singh Bains, appeared before the Sri Akal Takht Sahib on Wednesday and was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) over controversial decision concerning an event held in Srinagar to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.The government-sponsored event, organised by the Punjab Language Department at Tagore Hall on July 24, drew criticism from Sikh clergy after dance performances were included, violating Sikh maryada (religious code of conduct).Responding to global complaints, Akal Takht summoned Bains to appear before the highest temporal seat of Sikhism.

In a post on X, Bains acknowledged the violation and expressed remorse, stating that he humbly accepted the religious punishment assigned to him by the five Sikh High Priests. He called Akal Takht "throne of eternal authority" established by Guru Hargobind Sahib and emphasized that every human is fallible, but a true Sikh must seek redemption in the Guru's court.As part of the religious sentence, Bains was ordered to undertake a barefoot pilgrimage to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal in Amritsar, the birthplace of Guru Tegh Bahadur, followed by visits to Gurdwara Sahib Patshahi Nauvin in Valla and Baba Bakala Sahib. At each location, he offered prayers and sought divine wisdom to serve the community with sincerity and integrity.

He has also been instructed to perform voluntary services including jodiyan di seva (shoe cleaning) at Sri Anandpur Sahib for two days, after which he will sponsor a deg (community food offering) worth ₹1100 and offer an ardas (prayer of forgiveness).During the gathering led by Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the Sikh high priests discussed concerns raised by Sikh political and religious groups regarding individuals falsely claiming the support of the Akal Takht for political gains. Referring to a directive issued on December 2, 2024, which urged unity among the Akali factions, the clergy expressed disappointment at the lack of compliance and clarified that any group unwilling to follow the path of unity might proceed independently but must refrain from misleading the Sikh Sangat (community) with false assertions of support from the Takht.

Emphasizing that Sri Akal Takht belongs to the entire Sikh community and stands for the protection of Sikh identity and dignity, the clergy called upon all Panthic and Akali organisations to unite on critical issues including the safeguarding of Punjab's land and resources, the preservation of Sikh values, and the growing influence of modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, which may pose threats to Sikh history, traditions, and Gurbani.The Punjab Government has been urged to improve infrastructure around key historical gurdwaras associated with Guru Tegh Bahadur, particularly those located in Amritsar and Baba Bakala Sahib. The Akal Takht has recommended establishment of educational and healthcare institutions in the Guru's memory, following precedents set during earlier centennial commemorations.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)