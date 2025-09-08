Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Punjab Floods: Farmers To Get Rs 20,000 Per Acre Compensation Over Crop Damage, Can Extract Sand From Fields

Punjab Floods: Farmers To Get Rs 20,000 Per Acre Compensation Over Crop Damage, Can Extract Sand From Fields

The Punjab Cabinet, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, approved Rs 20,000/acre compensation for flood-damaged crops and allowed farmers to extract/sell flood-deposited sand ("Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret").

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Monday decided to give a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for crop damage in the floods in the state.

The Cabinet also gave a nod to a scheme -- 'Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret' -- whereby farmers will be allowed to extract and sell sand deposited in their fields after floods.

The decisions in this regard were taken in a Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from a hospital in Mohali where he was admitted after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.

In a video message after the meeting, Mann said, "We are giving permission to farmers to extract sand from their fields. If you want to sell sand or you want to use it for yourself, you can do so." Farmers in flood-hit areas had expressed concern over the accumulation of sand, which came along flood waters, in their agricultural fields.

As far as crop damage because of the deluge is concerned, Mann said the state government will give a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to affected farmers.

"Until now, this is the maximum compensation to be given by any state in the country," he claimed.

"Cheques (of compensation) will be handed over to you (farmers)," he said.

According to officials, crops on 1.76 lakh hectares have been damaged in the floods.

Mann also said Rs 4 lakh will be given to families who lost their family members in the floods.

A survey of houses damaged in the floods will be conducted for providing financial assistance to the affected people, he said.

The time limit of debt repayment of farmers, who had taken loans from the cooperative societies and state agriculture banks, has been extended by six months, he said.

"Till next six months, no installment will be required to be paid and no interest will be added in it," he added.

He further said the state government will provide financial assistance for loss of cattle, goats and poultry birds.

A survey will be conducted of government properties, including schools, colleges, electric poles, grids, etc, that have been damaged in the floods, he added.

He said the AAP government stands by the people of Punjab in the hour of crisis.

After being discharged from the hospital, he will be amongst the people, Mann added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Read more
