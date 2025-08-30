Punjab Floods: 40-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Swollen Beas River In Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Aug 30 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old man, missing since Thursday, was found floating in the Beas river in the Mand areas of Dhilwan here, police said on Saturday.

Multiple agencies have joined hands to provide succour to people stranded in the flood-hit areas of Punjab, with over 7,600 evacuated so far after water levels in the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets swelled due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Bholath Karnail Singh said the deceased has been identified as Buta Mohammad, a resident of Dhilwan, who had been missing since Thursday. He had slipped into the flowing water.

Meanwhile, water in the Beas river has started receding, giving some relief to the flood-affected people. However, over 50,000 acres of the paddy crops was still under five feet of water.

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and his followers served cooked food to the flood-affected farmers at their houses in Mand areas of Sultanpur Lodhi and also distributed grocery items to them.

