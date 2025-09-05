Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rushed To ICU In Mohali Amid Worsening Health, Cancels Cabinet Meet

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rushed To ICU In Mohali Amid Worsening Health, Cancels Cabinet Meet

A cabinet meeting was cancelled amidst devastating floods affecting Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal stated Mann's illness stemmed from overwork in flood-affected areas.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 09:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Friday after his health deteriorated over the past two days, officials said.

Mann had been unwell since Wednesday and was receiving treatment at his official residence. His condition, however, worsened, prompting doctors to move him to the hospital for further observation and care.

Cabinet Meeting Cancelled

The chief minister’s illness led to the cancellation of a cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday. The meeting was seen as significant, coming at a time when Punjab is grappling with massive floods that have left at least 43 people dead and inundated nearly 1,700 villages across 23 districts. More than 3.8 lakh residents have been affected.

Mann had also skipped his planned visit to flood-hit Kapurthala district on Thursday, where he was scheduled to accompany Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal on Mann’s Condition

Kejriwal told reporters on Thursday that Mann had fallen ill after spending several days in flood-affected areas without adequate rest or meals.

“I met him this morning and requested him to take a rest for two days because his health has deteriorated. Yet, even in this condition, his only concern was how to provide maximum relief to the people of Punjab,” Kejriwal said.

Relief Measures Continue

Despite his illness, Mann has instructed that a gazetted officer be deployed in every marooned village to directly oversee relief and rescue operations. The move, he said, will ensure clear communication between residents and the administration during the ongoing crisis.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Mann News Punjab News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rushed To ICU In Mohali Amid Worsening Health, Cancels Cabinet Meet
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rushed To ICU In Mohali Amid Worsening Health
Health
Did You Know You Have A Second Heart In Your Body? It Can Help You Live Longer
Did You Know You Have A Second Heart In Your Body? It Can Help You Live Longer
Auto
Tata Cars To Get Cheaper; Tiago, Tigor, Nexon & More See Massive Price Cut — Check Details
Tata Cars To Get Cheaper; Tiago, Tigor, Nexon & More See Massive Price Cut — Check Details
Cities
Clashes At Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine On Eid-Milad-un-Nabi Over Ashoka Pillar Engraving, Video Viral
Clashes At Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine On Eid-Milad-un-Nabi Over Ashoka Pillar Engraving
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget