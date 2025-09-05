Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rushed To ICU In Mohali Amid Worsening Health, Cancels Cabinet Meet

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Friday after his health deteriorated over the past two days, officials said.

Mann had been unwell since Wednesday and was receiving treatment at his official residence. His condition, however, worsened, prompting doctors to move him to the hospital for further observation and care.

Cabinet Meeting Cancelled

The chief minister’s illness led to the cancellation of a cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday. The meeting was seen as significant, coming at a time when Punjab is grappling with massive floods that have left at least 43 people dead and inundated nearly 1,700 villages across 23 districts. More than 3.8 lakh residents have been affected.

Mann had also skipped his planned visit to flood-hit Kapurthala district on Thursday, where he was scheduled to accompany Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal on Mann’s Condition

Kejriwal told reporters on Thursday that Mann had fallen ill after spending several days in flood-affected areas without adequate rest or meals.

“I met him this morning and requested him to take a rest for two days because his health has deteriorated. Yet, even in this condition, his only concern was how to provide maximum relief to the people of Punjab,” Kejriwal said.

Relief Measures Continue

Despite his illness, Mann has instructed that a gazetted officer be deployed in every marooned village to directly oversee relief and rescue operations. The move, he said, will ensure clear communication between residents and the administration during the ongoing crisis.