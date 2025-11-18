Puducherry Moves To Close Schools And Colleges As IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Puducherry [India], November 18 (ANI): Puducherry Education Minister A. Namachivayam on Tuesday announced the closure of all private and government schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal due to the heavy rainfall warning.

Puducherry has been receiving heavy rainfall since Sunday, after which this warning was issued as a precautionary measure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for today in view of the heavy rainfall. The forecast reads that the Union Territory will have "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain."

Alongside, Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi is also facing heavy rainfall.

Further details are awaited.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)