HomeCitiesPrivate Aircraft Crashes After Losing Control During Take Off In UP's Farrukhabad; Visuals Show Wreckage

Private plane skids off Farrukhabad runway into bushes; pilots and passengers safe.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A private aircraft lost control while taking off from the runway in Farrukhabad. 

According to the news agency ANI, both pilots and all passengers are safe. And the X handle also shared the video of the aftermath of the plane crash captures the aircraft lying in the bushes on the ground, with its wings and propeller clearly down on floor.

The passengers were on their way to inspect the upcoming site of a beer factory in Khimshepur’s industrial area. Among them was Ajay Arora, Managing Director of Woodpecker Green Agri Nutripad Private Limited, who had arrived with his team in the private jet operated by Jet Service Aviation Private Limited.

Other notable passengers included SBI official Sumit Sharma, DPO Rakesh Tikoo, Captain Naseeb Vamal, and Prateek Fernandez. The incident, while alarming, ended safely, highlighting both the risks and unpredictability of air travel in smaller regional airstrips.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live UP Plane Crash UP Farrukabad Plane Crash
