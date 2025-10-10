Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPrime Accused In BSP Leader Armstrong’s Murder Dies In Chennai Hospital

Prime Accused In BSP Leader Armstrong's Murder Dies In Chennai Hospital

Nagendran, a 65-year-old life convict for the 2001 murder of AIADMK's Stanley Shanmugam and prime suspect in the 2022 murder of BSP's K Armstrong, died in Stanley Government Hospital, Chennai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI) A life convict in a murder case, and also the prime accused in the murder of former Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong, died due to health complications at the Stanley Government Hospital here on Thursday, police said.

Nagendran, 65, was admitted to the GH in July this year following complaints of severe stomach pain. His health deteriorated and his end came today, police said.

He has been serving life sentence since 2001 for the murder of AIADMK functionary Stanley Shanmugam. He was the prime accused in the Armstrong murder case in July last year. PTI JSP JSP KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Chennai BSP Armstrong
