Premanand Maharaj Gets Death Threat On Facebook; Sparks Outrage Among Hindu Saints And Seers

Premanand Maharaj Gets Death Threat On Facebook; Sparks Outrage Among Hindu Saints And Seers

Saint Premanand Maharaj of Vrindavan received a death threat on Facebook after his controversial statement criticizing modern relationships and advocating for morality went viral.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 09:27 PM (IST)

Saint Premanand Maharaj from Vrindavan has reportedly received a death threat. According to abplive.com, a young man issued the threat via a post on the social media platform Facebook, which has since gone viral. In the post, the accused wrote, "If he had spoken about my family, I would have slit his throat."

Controversy Over Statement on Youth and Morality

Premanand Maharaj has been in the news recently due to a statement he made regarding women. In his message, he advised young people to lead a disciplined and moral life. He also criticised the growing culture of couple relationships (boyfriend-girlfriend) in society and called it harmful. The statement triggered controversy and mixed reactions online.

Threat Issued Over Viral Video

A video of Premanand Maharaj’s statement has gone viral on social media, prompting various reactions. Referring to this video, the accused youth posted a death threat against the saint, claiming, "What Premanand Maharaj said concerns the whole society. If he had said something about my family, I would have cut his throat."

Outrage Among Hindu Saints and Organizations

Following the threat, Hindu organizations and religious leaders have expressed strong anger. Dinesh Falari Baba, President of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, stated, “If anyone dares to even look at Premanand Baba with bad intent, we won’t tolerate it.”

He added, “We are ready to take a bullet for Premanand Baba if needed. The government must take the strictest action against such individuals.”

Mahant Ramdas Ji also spoke out, saying, “It is essential to protect cows, girls, and saints. Anyone who dares to make such remarks against Premanand Baba will not be spared by the saint community.”

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 09:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Premanand Maharaj Row Premanand Maharaj News Threat To Premanand Maharaj.
