Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPorsche Crashes Into Divider While Racing BMW On Mumbai Expressway, Driver Injured

Porsche Crashes Into Divider While Racing BMW On Mumbai Expressway, Driver Injured

The Porsche driver sustained serious injuries after the speeding car rammed into the divider.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 08:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A speeding Porsche car collided with a divider on Mumbai's Western Express Highway late Wednesday night. The driver was seriously injured in the crash.

The accident occurred while the Porsche driver was allegedly racing with a BMW car on the highway, news agency ANI reported.

Mumbai Police is yet to issue an official statement on the accident. Further details are awaited.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 08:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Mumbai Expressway
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
Cities
Sresan Pharma Owner, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
Sresan Pharma Owner, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
World
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
India
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped Security Forces From Retaliating After 26/11’
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped...’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget