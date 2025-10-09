Porsche Crashes Into Divider While Racing BMW On Mumbai Expressway, Driver Injured

A speeding Porsche car collided with a divider on Mumbai's Western Express Highway late Wednesday night. The driver was seriously injured in the crash.

The accident occurred while the Porsche driver was allegedly racing with a BMW car on the highway, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | An accident occurred on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai late last night after a Porsche car allegedly collided with a divider while racing a BMW car. pic.twitter.com/xIqsf3AiHp — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

Mumbai Police is yet to issue an official statement on the accident. Further details are awaited.