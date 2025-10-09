Explorer
Porsche Crashes Into Divider While Racing BMW On Mumbai Expressway, Driver Injured
The Porsche driver sustained serious injuries after the speeding car rammed into the divider.
A speeding Porsche car collided with a divider on Mumbai's Western Express Highway late Wednesday night. The driver was seriously injured in the crash.
The accident occurred while the Porsche driver was allegedly racing with a BMW car on the highway, news agency ANI reported.
#WATCH | An accident occurred on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai late last night after a Porsche car allegedly collided with a divider while racing a BMW car. pic.twitter.com/xIqsf3AiHp— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025
Mumbai Police is yet to issue an official statement on the accident. Further details are awaited.
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
Cities
Sresan Pharma Owner, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
World
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
India
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped...’
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion
Advertisement