Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out On Ship Carrying Rice And Sugar AT Porbandar Subhash Nagar Jetty

Fire Breaks Out On Ship Carrying Rice And Sugar AT Porbandar Subhash Nagar Jetty

A ship carrying rice and sugar caught fire at Porbandar Subhash Nagar Jetty. No casualties reported; fire under control.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 12:30 PM (IST)

On Monday morning, September 22, a ship docked at Porbandar's Subhash Nagar Jetty in Gujarat caught fire. The vessel, owned by Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons, was carrying a cargo of rice and sugar and was bound for Bosaso, Somalia.

ALSO READ: Maggi, Coffee, Ghee, Butter: Essentials Get Cheaper From Today As GST 2.0 Begins

Fire Breaks Out On Ship At Porbandar Jetty

The fire reportedly began in the engine room, quickly spreading due to the flammable cargo. The ship which belonged to Jamnagar-based HRM & Son was loaded with rice and sugar, due to which the fire became severe. Thick black smoke and flames were visible from the ship. This visual prompted immediate action from the local authorities, as the ship got engulfed in flames. 

Upon receiving the distress call, at least three fire brigade vehicles, along with rescue teams, ambulances, and local police, were dispatched to the scene.

Ship Towed To Sea To Control Blaze

To prevent the fire from spreading to the jetty and surrounding areas, the burning ship was towed into centre of the sea. This strategic move allowed emergency responders to manage and contain the blaze effectively and instantly.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties as of now. The crew was safely evacuated, and firefighting operations continue to extinguish the remaining flames. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities have stated that a thorough investigation will be conducted once the fire is fully under control.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
GUJARAT NEWS Fire Incident Porbandar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
Business
Maggi, Coffee, Ghee, Butter: Essentials Get Cheaper From Today As GST 2.0 Begins
Navratri Boost: Maggi, Coffee, Ghee And More Daily Essentials Now Cost Less Under GST 2.0
India
"No Rivalry Anymore": Suryakumar Yadav's Statement Sparks Row After India’s Dominant Win Over Pakistan
World
Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral
Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Tension Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Rally In Udham Singh Nagar, Violence Breaks Out In Kashipur
PM Modi Launches ‘Pride of Local’ Campaign During Arunachal Pradesh Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget