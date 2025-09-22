On Monday morning, September 22, a ship docked at Porbandar's Subhash Nagar Jetty in Gujarat caught fire. The vessel, owned by Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons, was carrying a cargo of rice and sugar and was bound for Bosaso, Somalia.

ALSO READ: Maggi, Coffee, Ghee, Butter: Essentials Get Cheaper From Today As GST 2.0 Begins

Fire Breaks Out On Ship At Porbandar Jetty

#WATCH | Gujarat | A ship anchored at Porbandar Subhashnagar Jetty caught fire.



The ship, which belongs to Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons, loaded with rice and sugar, caught fire, and three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene. The ship was towed to the middle of the sea as the… pic.twitter.com/30qIN02cv7 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2025

The fire reportedly began in the engine room, quickly spreading due to the flammable cargo. The ship which belonged to Jamnagar-based HRM & Son was loaded with rice and sugar, due to which the fire became severe. Thick black smoke and flames were visible from the ship. This visual prompted immediate action from the local authorities, as the ship got engulfed in flames.

Upon receiving the distress call, at least three fire brigade vehicles, along with rescue teams, ambulances, and local police, were dispatched to the scene.

Ship Towed To Sea To Control Blaze

To prevent the fire from spreading to the jetty and surrounding areas, the burning ship was towed into centre of the sea. This strategic move allowed emergency responders to manage and contain the blaze effectively and instantly.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties as of now. The crew was safely evacuated, and firefighting operations continue to extinguish the remaining flames. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities have stated that a thorough investigation will be conducted once the fire is fully under control.