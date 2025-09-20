Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPM Modi Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Gujarat Projects, Says ‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’

PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundations for over Rs 34,200 crore projects in Gujarat, spanning maritime, renewable energy, healthcare, and infrastructure, urging self-reliance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 01:26 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a slew of development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore during the “Samudra se Samriddhi” event in Bhavnagar. The projects span the maritime sector, renewable energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and urban development, reflecting a push for holistic growth across Gujarat.

Maritime Ambitions: Rs 7,870 Crore in New Projects

As part of India’s maritime development initiatives, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects totaling over Rs 7,870 crore. Key developments include:

  • Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock
  • A new container terminal and ancillary facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata
  • Container berth and cargo handling upgrades at Paradip Port
  • Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal and enhanced firefighting facilities at Kamarajar Port, Ennore
  • Coastal protection measures, including sea-walls and revetments, at Chennai Port and Car Nicobar Island
  • Multi-purpose cargo berth and a Green Bio-Methanol Plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla
  • Ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi

These projects aim to strengthen India’s maritime infrastructure, promote trade efficiency, and boost regional economic growth.

Driving Sustainable Development in Gujarat: Rs 26,354 Crore

In line with his vision of holistic and sustainable development, PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for over Rs 26,354 crore worth of projects in collaboration with state and central governments. Highlights include:

  • HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port
  • Acrylics & Oxo Alcohol Project at Gujarat IOCL Refinery
  • 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative
  • PM-KUSUM 475 MW Component C solar feeder for farmers
  • 45 MW Badeli Solar PV Project and the complete solarisation of Dhordo village

Additionally, the Prime Minister laid foundations for LNG infrastructure, renewable energy projects, coastal protection, highways, and healthcare and urban transport expansions. Notable initiatives include upgrades at Sir T. General Hospital, Bhavnagar, Guru Govind Sinh Government Hospital, Jamnagar, and the four-laning of 70 km of national highways.

During the event, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel felicitated PM Modi, who also toured an exhibition organized for “Samudra se Samriddhi” and conducted a roadshow in Bhavnagar.

PM Modi’s Vision: Atmanirbhar Bharat

Addressing a public rally in Bhavnagar, PM Modi emphasized India’s untapped potential:

“India must become Atmanirbhar and stand strong on the global stage. The country has no shortage of capability, yet decades after independence, policies of the past stifled India’s true potential. For long, the license-quota system isolated India from global markets, and later, excessive reliance on imports hampered growth. Corruption and mismanagement further weakened opportunities for our youth.”

He highlighted self-reliance as India’s greatest need, calling foreign dependence the nation’s “biggest enemy”:

“The world holds no major enemy for India. Our true challenge lies in reducing dependence on other countries. For the prosperity of 1.4 billion citizens, India must become self-reliant. Only through Atmanirbharta can we safeguard our future and achieve true national pride.”

The Prime Minister urged citizens to view self-reliance not just as an economic strategy but as a cornerstone of India’s future growth, security, and global standing.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Atmanirbhar Bharat PM Modi Gujarat Projects Samudra Se Samriddhi Maritime Development India Renewable Energy Gujarat Indian Infrastructure Projects
Read more
