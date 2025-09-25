Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Banswara (Rajasthan), Sep 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the erstwhile Congress government of ignoring the importance of electricity, saying increasing power production is necessary for any country to develop rapidly in the 21st century.

"Before 2014, there were 2.5 crore households in India that did not have electricity connection. Even after 70 years of Independence, electricity poles had not even been installed in 18,000 villages across the country.

"The Congress government did not pay any attention to the importance of electricity," Modi said while addressing a public meeting in this Rajasthan district on Thursday, where he laid foundation for a nuclear power project to be built at a cost of Rs 42,000 crore.

"Power cuts were frequent during Congress rule. It was considered a big deal if there was electricity for even four-five hours in the villages. People would congratulate each other when electricity came," Modi said.

"New industries could not be established (during Congress rule). In 2014, our government resolved to change this situation as electricity reached every village in the country, and life became easier for the people," he said.

In the twenty-first century, any country that wants to develop rapidly must increase power production, he said.

"Any country that aims to develop rapidly in the 21st century must increase its electricity production. The most successful countries will be those that lead in clean energy," he said.

The BJP government at the Centre is advancing the clean energy campaign by turning it into a people's movement, he added.

The prime minister on Thursday laid the foundation for and inaugurated several projects in the fields of renewable energy, water supply, power, road, and infrastructure worth Rs 1,22,100 crore during the event in Banswara.

Among the most significant is the Mahi-Banswara nuclear power project, a 2,800 MW facility to be built at a cost of Rs 42,000 crore in Banswara.

Talking about tax reforms, Modi said 11 years ago, the Congress government was engaged in exploiting and looting the people of the country.

"In Congress era, both taxes and inflation were sky-high. There was loot everywhere whereas under the BJP, it is more about savings. The government put an end to Congress' loot after people blessed Modi," the prime minister said.

Modi also said that in 2017, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented that helped people get rid of taxation hassles, and the tax structure has now been reformed.

"The whole of India is celebrating the GST savings festival. Everyday items have become cheaper. Kitchen expenses have reduced.

"Before 2014, the Congress government used to charge Rs 31 as tax on a purchase of Rs 100. When GST was implemented in 2017, the same item worth Rs 100 increased by only Rs 18 and started costing Rs 118, a savings of Rs 13," he said.

Things have become cheaper after the reformed GST structure took shape on September 22, Modi said.

The prime minister also urged people to adopt 'Swadesh' in their buying-selling culture to make India self-reliant.

"We have another goal -- Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It is essential that we do not remain dependent on anyone else. The path to this goes through the mantra of Swadeshi, which we should never forget," he said.

"I would urge all of you, especially the shopkeepers of the country, that whatever you sell should be indigenous. I would also urge my fellow citizens that whatever you buy should also be Swadeshi," Modi added.

"My definition of Swadeshi is simple. The company may be from any country in the world, the brand may be from any nation, but it should be made in India, it should be made with the hard work of the country's youth. The smell of the sweat of the people of my country, the smell of the soil of my country -- that is Swadeshi for me," he said.

Modi also said that when Swadeshi products are purchased, the money goes to artisans and businessmen in the country.

"The money does not go outside the country but is used for its development -- to build highways, roads, schools, hospitals, and houses for the poor. We have to make Swadeshi our self-respect," he said.

The Prime Minister also hit out at the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, saying the state became a hub of paper leak during its rule, when atrocities against women were at their peak.

"Under the Congress, Rajasthan became the hub of paper leaks, the Jal Jeevan Mission was sacrificed due to corruption, atrocities against women were at their peak, and rapists were protected," he said.

After the BJP was voted to power, it strengthened law and order and accelerated development projects in the state, he added.

Today, the BJP government is moving Rajasthan forward on the path of rapid development, Modi said. Union minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Ministers Premchand Bairwa and Diya Kumari, state BJP chief Madan Rathore, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders attended the programme.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)