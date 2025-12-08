Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPM Modi Extends Grief After Nashik Accident Kills 6 Devotees; Maharashtra Announces Relief Package

PM Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the death of six devotees in a tragic Nashik accident, while Maharashtra Chief Minister announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the victim families.

By : ANI | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 07:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep grief over the deaths of six devotees in a vehicle accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," PM Modi said.

The accident occurred when a vehicle carrying devotees fell from Saptashrungi Gad in Nashik district. Local authorities said rescue teams were deployed immediately.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as "extremely tragic" and announced financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the devotees' next of kin.

"The incident of 6 devotees losing their lives in an accident where a vehicle fell from Saptashrungi Gad in Nashik district is extremely tragic. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share in the grief of their families. Rescue operations are underway to retrieve the bodies, and the entire machinery has been kept ready there. Financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees will be provided to the heirs of these devotees on behalf of the state government," Fadnavis said.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 07:08 AM (IST)
PM Modi Maharashtra CM Nashik Accident ₹5 Lakh Compensation Devotees Killed In Nashik Accident
