'Please Help Me Buy A Buffalo', Banda Woman’s Heartfelt Plea To CM Yogi Adityanath

A woman from Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, has made a heart-touching and rather unusual appeal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one that has left many people surprised. Unlike common requests for houses, ration cards, or government aid, this woman has asked the Chief Minister for help in buying a buffalo.

The Woman’s Plea: A Buffalo Instead Of Financial Aid

The woman, identified as Taqdiran, wife of Ali Hussain, hails from Jabarapur village in Naraini tehsil. She supports her family of four children by doing daily-wage labor. According to her, she had taken a loan of ₹1.5 lakh from local villagers to buy two buffaloes, planning to earn a livelihood by selling their milk.

Unfortunately, both buffaloes died recently, leaving her family in a dire situation. The loss has pushed her into a financial crisis, as the buffaloes were her only source of income.

"CM Yogi Hears The Voice Of The Poor," Says The Woman

Speaking to local media, Taqdiran expressed hope that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would listen to her plea.

"Our Chief Minister listens to every poor person’s problems. I am sure he will listen to mine too," she said.

She added that if she could get a buffalo again, she would be able to support her children’s education and daily expenses through milk sales.

Villagers Confirm Her Struggle

Local residents have described Taqdiran as extremely poor, with no land or property in her name. They said that villagers sometimes come together to offer small help, but her financial condition remains critical. The death of both buffaloes has made survival even more difficult for the family.