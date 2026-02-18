People Offer Namaz Under Decorative Dome At UP Railway Station, Structure Removed Overnight

A surprising incident has come to light from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, where a decorative green dome installed at Pipraich railway station triggered controversy after some people reportedly began offering namaz beneath it. Following complaints, the railway authorities removed the dome late at night and placed it on the roof to one side. Officials have said a dome in a different colour will now be installed.

What Is The Case?

The newly constructed station building at Pipraich, which falls under the Varanasi division of the North Eastern Railway, no longer features the green dome. The matter was taken up by the railway administration after a complaint was lodged by former municipal councillor Subhash Chand. Subsequently, the green-coloured dome was dismantled during the night.

Railway authorities have declined to comment publicly on the issue. However, an inquiry is reportedly underway to determine at what level the decision to install the green dome was made.

After the dome was put in place, the structure was said to resemble a mosque at first glance, as the top featured a green dome-like design. Subhash Chand alleged in his complaint to the General Manager that because of the green dome, some members of the Muslim community had started offering prayers underneath it.

Background To The construction

Railway line doubling work is currently underway between Gorakhpur Cantonment and Paniyahwa. As part of this project, platforms and station buildings at several locations are being demolished and rebuilt. The old station building at Pipraich was also torn down and replaced with a new structure.

According to reports, a dome-shaped feature was planned for the centre of the new building. The contractor installed a green asbestos sheet for the dome, which, critics claimed, made the structure resemble a shrine or mosque. The controversy escalated after objections were raised.

The former councillor alleged that the contractor, in collusion with railway officials, had created a mosque-like structure by installing a green dome. After the issue gained media attention, the railway administration acted swiftly and had the dome removed during the night.