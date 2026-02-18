Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPeople Offer Namaz Under Decorative Dome At UP Railway Station, Structure Removed Overnight

People Offer Namaz Under Decorative Dome At UP Railway Station, Structure Removed Overnight

The contractor installed a green asbestos sheet for the dome, which, critics claimed, made the structure resemble a shrine or mosque.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 10:26 AM (IST)

A surprising incident has come to light from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, where a decorative green dome installed at Pipraich railway station triggered controversy after some people reportedly began offering namaz beneath it. Following complaints, the railway authorities removed the dome late at night and placed it on the roof to one side. Officials have said a dome in a different colour will now be installed.

What Is The Case?

The newly constructed station building at Pipraich, which falls under the Varanasi division of the North Eastern Railway, no longer features the green dome. The matter was taken up by the railway administration after a complaint was lodged by former municipal councillor Subhash Chand. Subsequently, the green-coloured dome was dismantled during the night.

Railway authorities have declined to comment publicly on the issue. However, an inquiry is reportedly underway to determine at what level the decision to install the green dome was made.

After the dome was put in place, the structure was said to resemble a mosque at first glance, as the top featured a green dome-like design. Subhash Chand alleged in his complaint to the General Manager that because of the green dome, some members of the Muslim community had started offering prayers underneath it.

Background To The construction

Railway line doubling work is currently underway between Gorakhpur Cantonment and Paniyahwa. As part of this project, platforms and station buildings at several locations are being demolished and rebuilt. The old station building at Pipraich was also torn down and replaced with a new structure.

According to reports, a dome-shaped feature was planned for the centre of the new building. The contractor installed a green asbestos sheet for the dome, which, critics claimed, made the structure resemble a shrine or mosque. The controversy escalated after objections were raised.

The former councillor alleged that the contractor, in collusion with railway officials, had created a mosque-like structure by installing a green dome. After the issue gained media attention, the railway administration acted swiftly and had the dome removed during the night.

Related Video

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gorakhpur UP News Pipraich Railway Station
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
People Offer Namaz Under Decorative Dome At UP Railway Station, Structure Removed Overnight
People Offer Namaz Under Decorative Dome At UP Railway Station, Structure Removed Overnight
Cities
RJD Will Expand Beyond Bihar, Aspire To Become National Party: Tejashwi
RJD Will Expand Beyond Bihar, Aspire To Become National Party: Tejashwi
Cities
Delhi Receives Rain After February Temperatures Touch 30°C, Check IMD Forecast
Delhi Receives Rain After February Temperatures Touch 30°C, Check IMD Forecast
Cities
Dharmendra Pradhan, Rekha Gupta Inaugurate CM Shri School; JEE, NEET Preparation To Begin Within Govt Schools
Dharmendra Pradhan, Rekha Gupta Inaugurate CM Shri School; JEE, NEET Preparation To Begin Within Govt Schools
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing
AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026: AI Impact Summit 2026 Turns Bharat Mandapam into the ‘AI Mahakumbh’
SECURITY BREACH: Three Inmates Escape from Juvenile Home in R. S. Pura
Breaking News: Delhi Mother Seeks Justice After Minors’ Reckless Car Stunt Kills Her Son
Breaking News: Mothers Demand Justice as Minors’ Reckless Driving Claims Lives in Delhi & Mumba
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget