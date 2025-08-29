Patna Civil Court received a bomb threat via email on Friday, prompting an immediate evacuation of the court premises. The Bihar Police Headquarters heightened security at the court and issued a state-wide alert regarding potential terrorist activity.

Patna, Bihar: Patna Civil Court received a bomb threat via email. Security at the court has been heightened, and the Bihar Police Headquarters has issued a state-wide alert regarding potential terrorist activity. Court premises have been ordered to be vacated as a precaution pic.twitter.com/7pmkFHiljS — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2025

This comes after inputs suggested that three terrorists from Pakistan entered the poll-bound state through Nepal. A high-security alert had been sounded across Bihar following the inputs regarding the presence of terrorists. The Bihar Police headquarters alerted all district police and even issued the names and photographs of the terrorists, belonging to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.