Patna Civil Court Receives Bomb Threat via Email; Bihar On Alert Over Potential Terrorist Activity

Patna Civil Court Receives Bomb Threat via Email; Bihar On Alert Over Potential Terrorist Activity

Patna Civil Court received a bomb threat email, which triggered a high-security alert across the state. This follows intelligence suggesting three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists entered Bihar from Nepal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Patna Civil Court received a bomb threat via email on Friday, prompting an immediate evacuation of the court premises. The Bihar Police Headquarters heightened security at the court and issued a state-wide alert regarding potential terrorist activity. 

This comes after inputs suggested that three terrorists from Pakistan entered the poll-bound state through Nepal. A high-security alert had been sounded across Bihar following the inputs regarding the presence of terrorists. The Bihar Police headquarters alerted all district police and even issued the names and photographs of the terrorists, belonging to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Bomb Threat Patna Civil Court BIHAR
