Patna AIIMS Medics Announce Shutdown Over Assault On Doctor By MLA, Call For Immediate Action

In a dramatic escalation of protest, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, has announced a complete halt of elective medical services and a conditional shutdown of emergency care starting 9:00 AM today. The move comes in the wake of a shocking incident involving an alleged violent intrusion by Chetan Anand, MLA from Sheohar, his wife Dr. Ayushi Singh, and their armed security personnel.

Late-Night Chaos Inside Trauma Centre

According to the RDA, the group forcefully entered the Trauma Centre premises around 11:00 PM on July 30. In what doctors are calling a “brazen act of violence,” the security staff was allegedly assaulted, resident doctors were threatened with death, and a firearm was brandished within the hospital grounds.

One security guard reportedly sustained serious injuries after being struck with the butt of a weapon. Doctors on duty were not only verbally abused but were also left shaken by the life-threatening intimidation, the RDA stated.

No FIR, No Action — Doctors Say Enough is Enough

What has intensified the outrage is the administration’s alleged failure to respond. No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and no immediate legal or institutional steps have been taken to address the incident or protect staff.

“This is not just an attack on individuals — it’s an attack on the entire healthcare community,” said a resident doctor at AIIMS Patna, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We come here to save lives, not fear for our own.”

Urgent Demands By Doctors

Citing a failure of authorities to ensure their safety, the RDA issued a formal notice to the hospital administration, outlining the following immediate demands:

Filing of an FIR against MLA Chetan Anand, Dr. Ayushi Singh, and their security guards.

Deployment of adequate and permanent security personnel throughout the hospital.

A written assurance and public condemnation of the incident from hospital authorities.

Implementation of robust security protocols to protect healthcare workers on duty.

Until these demands are met, elective services will remain suspended. If the administration fails to respond appropriately by the stated deadline, the doctors warn that emergency services will also be fully withdrawn.

The RDA emphasized that this decision was made with a heavy heart, driven not by apathy but by a fundamental need for safety and respect.

“We are devoted to our patients, but we cannot heal others while fearing for our own lives,” the RDA wrote in its statement. “The responsibility for any disruption in care lies squarely with those who have allowed this culture of impunity to fester.”