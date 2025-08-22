Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended

In a major security breach, an intruder scaled the wall of Parliament building on Friday by climbing a tree. The incident took place at around 5:50 am, according to Delhi Police.

According to officials, the intruder reached the Garuda gate of the new Parliament building by jumping over the wall from the Rail Bhavan side, reported ANI. The intruder has been apprehended by the security personnel and is being interrogated, the officials said.

"One person was promptly apprehended by alert CISF and Delhi Police staff from near the boundary wall of parliament, while probably attempting to scale inside," said the police.

The accused has been identified Rama (20), the police said, adding that he "seems mentall incoherent."

"On preliminary enquiry, the person has been identified as Ram Kumar Bind, a native of Bhadohi, UP. He is working in a factory in Surat and appears to be mentally incoherent. Further enquiry is on," said the Central Security Industry Force.