The parents of a nine-year-old girl, Amayra, who jumped to death from the fourth floor of Jaipur's Neerja Modi School, have claimed that their daughter was being bullied by her classmates and that a teacher turned a blind eye to her complaints.

The tragic incident took place on November 1, when the girl jumped from a height of nearly 48 feet from the fourth floor of the private school. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Footage from the school’s CCTV camera captured her climbing onto the railing moments before the tragedy.

“I had informed her teacher that she was being bullied, but the teacher took no action,” Amayra’s mother, Shivani, shared her concerns while speaking with India Today.

Her father, Vijay, recalled a previous incident involving a boy making gestures at his daughter during a parent-teacher meeting. “At one of the parent-teacher meetings, I saw a boy signalling to her. I spoke with her class teacher and asked her why that boy was making signals to her. The teacher mentioned that Amayra should understand that this is a co-ed school,” he said, adding that he told the teacher "it is my daughter's choice if she does not want to talk to boys." The family also expressed frustration with the police investigation so far.

Family Alleges Previous Complaints Overlooked

Relatives claim this is not the first time they have raised safety concerns about the school’s handling of bullying. Earlier in the week, a family member stated Amayra had repeatedly approached her teachers over nearly a year, but her complaints went unacknowledged.

The family maintained that CCTV footage from the day of her death shows the child approaching the teacher four times to report bullying, yet no action was taken. They also pointed out that the footage has no sound, despite CBSE guidelines mandating audio recording in classroom surveillance.

"We want answers. We want to know from the school: with over 5,000 children and a six-floor building, how did they get permission to build the extra floors without having a grill or a net for safety? It's the most basic thing. How can you have open floors with so many children around? How come there is no audio available in the CCTV that should be there as per CBSE guidelines? In fact, 15 days of CCTV footage should be available. It's a prestigious school of Jaipur. They charge substantial fees, but where is the accountability?" NDTV quotes Amayra's uncle, Sahil as saying.

School And Authorities Under Scrutiny

Nearly a week after the incident, Neerja Modi School has yet to issue an official statement in response to the allegations. Police officers who arrived at the scene reportedly observed that the area where Amayra fell had been cleaned, with no visible bloodstains remaining.

Amayra’s family has lodged an FIR against the school administration, calling her death suspicious and questioning the circumstances under which it occurred. They have demanded a thorough investigation into the actions of the teaching staff, and have accused the school of remaining silent and uncooperative.