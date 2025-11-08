Massive Fire Guts Several Huts In Slum Near Delhi's Rithala Metro Station, Child Injured

A massive fire broke out in a slum area near Rithala Metro Station in New Delhi in the late hours of Friday. The blaze gutted several huts in the area and injured a child. No casualties were reported in te incident.

The Delhi Fire Servcies stated that a call regarding the fire was received at arounnd 10:56 PM, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.



Delhi fire officer SK Dua said that based on its intensity, the fire was declared to be of Medium category and a total of 29 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control after hours of dousing operation.

#WATCH | Delhi | Massive fire breaks out at a slum area in Rithala. Fire tenders are present on the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are underway. pic.twitter.com/FrImfxUFBR — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025

"We received information that a fire broke out in the huts of Bengali Basti, located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board. Fire tenders were sent to the spot, and the fire was declared to be of Medium category considering its intensity," Dua told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire Officer SK Dua says, "We received information that a fire broke out in the huts of Bengali Basti, located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board. Fire tenders were sent to the spot... A total of 29 fire tenders are on the spot, and the fire is… https://t.co/TXAzAbXyfr pic.twitter.com/NJKLVu3PfW — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025

"A total of 29 fire tenders are on the spot, and the fire is now under control. A kid was reportedly injured, and he has been sent to the hospital via ambulance. There is no information about any further casualties," he added.



The fire is believed to have been caused by explosion of several LPG cylinders. Panicked residents were seen scrambling to save their belongings and relocate to safer places as thick plumes rose from the huts.

The area was cordoned off by te police and additional fire tenders are present on standby to ensure the fire has been doused completely. More information is awaited.