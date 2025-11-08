Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Grants Hungary A One-Year Waiver On Russian Oil Sanctions After Orban’s Personal Appeal

Trump Grants Hungary A One-Year Waiver On Russian Oil Sanctions After Orban’s Personal Appeal

US President Donald Trump has granted Hungary a one-year exemption from sanctions on Russian oil and gas after Prime Minister Viktor Orban personally appealed during their White House meeting.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a move that underscores his close ties with Hungary, US President Donald Trump has granted Prime Minister Viktor Orban a one-year exemption from sanctions targeting Russian oil and gas. The decision followed Orban’s personal request during his meeting with Trump at the White House on Friday, according to a senior US official.

The exemption marks a rare reprieve amid Washington’s broader campaign to isolate Moscow economically over its ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump’s administration had imposed sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies in October, following what he described as frustration with President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to end the nearly four-year-long conflict.

ALSO READ: 'Total Disgrace': Trump Says US To Boycott G20 Over South Africa’s ‘White Farmer Abuses’

Orban’s Personal Plea Wins Temporary Reprieve

During the meeting, Orban emphasized Hungary’s dependence on Russian energy supplies, citing the country’s landlocked geography and reliance on pipelines. Trump acknowledged the concern, saying, “As you know they don’t have the advantage of having sea.”

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto later announced that Washington had granted a “full and unlimited exemption from sanctions on oil and gas.” However, a White House official clarified that the waiver would last only one year.

In exchange, Hungary committed to purchasing around $600 million worth of US liquefied natural gas, signaling an effort to balance ties between Washington and Moscow.

Orban Balances Between Moscow And Washington

Prime Minister Orban has long maintained a delicate diplomatic balance, cultivating relationships with both the United States and Russia—even as much of the European Union takes a harder stance against Moscow. He had earlier offered to host a Trump-Putin summit in Budapest, though Trump later called it off and imposed sanctions on Russia for the first time during his presidency.

At the White House, Orban reiterated that Russian energy was a necessity, not a political choice.

“Pipeline is not an ideological or political issue. It's a physical reality because we don't have ports,” he said.

Washington has meanwhile warned firms dealing with Russian energy giants Rosneft and Lukoil to cut ties within a month or face secondary sanctions, which would restrict access to US banking and trade systems.

Orban’s remarks also reflected his differing outlook on the Ukraine war, saying it would take a “miracle” for Kyiv to defeat Moscow, highlighting his growing rift with other European leaders.

Trump Praises Orban, Urges EU To ‘Respect Hungary’

Trump used the meeting to reaffirm his admiration for Orban’s stance on migration, calling for greater respect for Hungary within the European Union.

“I think they should respect Hungary and respect this leader very, very strongly because he's been right on immigration,” Trump told reporters.

Orban, a frequent critic of the EU’s migration policies, has consistently opposed sending military aid to Ukraine and resisted Kyiv’s EU membership bid. Despite past tensions, he remains one of Trump’s closest allies in Europe, with the two having met several times, most recently at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

While the White House’s latest gesture offers Orban a diplomatic boost, experts note that Trump’s tariffs on the European Union continue to weigh heavily on Hungary’s export-driven car industry, adding pressure to an already fragile economy.

With national elections looming next spring, the meeting and temporary sanctions waiver are seen as a symbolic win for Orban, who faces growing domestic challenges after more than 15 years in power.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Hungary Viktor Orban Donald Trump. Russian Oil Sanctions
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
World
'Total Disgrace': Trump Says US To Boycott G20 Over South Africa’s ‘White Farmer Abuses’
'Total Disgrace': Trump Says US To Boycott G20 Over South Africa’s ‘White Farmer Abuses’
Cities
Delhi Airport Air Traffic System 'Up And Functional' After Major Glitch
Delhi Airport Air Traffic System 'Up And Functional' After Major Glitch
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Record Turnout In 1st Phase May Bring Results That Shock Nitish, Tejashwi & PK
Bihar Elections: Record Turnout In 1st Phase May Bring Results That Shock Nitish, Tejashwi & PK
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget