Trump Grants Hungary A One-Year Waiver On Russian Oil Sanctions After Orban’s Personal Appeal

In a move that underscores his close ties with Hungary, US President Donald Trump has granted Prime Minister Viktor Orban a one-year exemption from sanctions targeting Russian oil and gas. The decision followed Orban’s personal request during his meeting with Trump at the White House on Friday, according to a senior US official.

The exemption marks a rare reprieve amid Washington’s broader campaign to isolate Moscow economically over its ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump’s administration had imposed sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies in October, following what he described as frustration with President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to end the nearly four-year-long conflict.

Orban’s Personal Plea Wins Temporary Reprieve

During the meeting, Orban emphasized Hungary’s dependence on Russian energy supplies, citing the country’s landlocked geography and reliance on pipelines. Trump acknowledged the concern, saying, “As you know they don’t have the advantage of having sea.”

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto later announced that Washington had granted a “full and unlimited exemption from sanctions on oil and gas.” However, a White House official clarified that the waiver would last only one year.

In exchange, Hungary committed to purchasing around $600 million worth of US liquefied natural gas, signaling an effort to balance ties between Washington and Moscow.

Orban Balances Between Moscow And Washington

Prime Minister Orban has long maintained a delicate diplomatic balance, cultivating relationships with both the United States and Russia—even as much of the European Union takes a harder stance against Moscow. He had earlier offered to host a Trump-Putin summit in Budapest, though Trump later called it off and imposed sanctions on Russia for the first time during his presidency.

At the White House, Orban reiterated that Russian energy was a necessity, not a political choice.

“Pipeline is not an ideological or political issue. It's a physical reality because we don't have ports,” he said.

Washington has meanwhile warned firms dealing with Russian energy giants Rosneft and Lukoil to cut ties within a month or face secondary sanctions, which would restrict access to US banking and trade systems.

Orban’s remarks also reflected his differing outlook on the Ukraine war, saying it would take a “miracle” for Kyiv to defeat Moscow, highlighting his growing rift with other European leaders.

Trump Praises Orban, Urges EU To ‘Respect Hungary’

Trump used the meeting to reaffirm his admiration for Orban’s stance on migration, calling for greater respect for Hungary within the European Union.

“I think they should respect Hungary and respect this leader very, very strongly because he's been right on immigration,” Trump told reporters.

Orban, a frequent critic of the EU’s migration policies, has consistently opposed sending military aid to Ukraine and resisted Kyiv’s EU membership bid. Despite past tensions, he remains one of Trump’s closest allies in Europe, with the two having met several times, most recently at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

While the White House’s latest gesture offers Orban a diplomatic boost, experts note that Trump’s tariffs on the European Union continue to weigh heavily on Hungary’s export-driven car industry, adding pressure to an already fragile economy.

With national elections looming next spring, the meeting and temporary sanctions waiver are seen as a symbolic win for Orban, who faces growing domestic challenges after more than 15 years in power.