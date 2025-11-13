Pakistan Ready For Two-Front War With India, Afghanistan: Minister Khawaja Asif

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has made another provocative remark, asserting that the country is “fully prepared” to fight a two-front war, including one against India on the eastern border and another with the Taliban along the western frontier.

Speaking at a public event, Asif said, “We are ready for war on two fronts. We are ready, we are prepared to face both the eastern (India) and western border (Afghanistan). Allah helped us in round one and He will help us in round two.”

Statement Follows Deadly Suicide Blast In Islamabad

Asif’s comments came days after a suicide blast in Islamabad killed 12 people and injured 36 others. The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“By attacking Islamabad, Afghanistan has increased the temperature of war.” : Khawaja Asif



When a journalist mentioned that the TTP had claimed responsibility for the Islamabad blast, he seemed genuinely surprised and replied, “Is it?”



Yes, he is the Defence Minister of… pic.twitter.com/2DHImK8wq1 — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) November 12, 2025

Following the blast, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused groups “active with Indian support” of being involved in the bombing. Asif, meanwhile, claimed the Afghan Taliban had “sent a message” through the attack.

“The rulers of Kabul can stop terrorism in Pakistan, but bringing this war all the way to Islamabad is a message from Kabul, to which — praise be to God — Pakistan has the full strength to respond,” he said in a post on X.

Rhetoric Amid Mounting Domestic Challenges

Asif’s war rhetoric is being seen as an attempt to project military strength at a time when Pakistan is grappling with a deteriorating economy and diplomatic strain. His remarks come as Islamabad faces growing instability along its western border and international pressure over its counter-terror efforts.

Controversial Comment on Delhi Blast

The Defence Minister’s latest outburst follows his recent controversial remarks on the Delhi car blast that killed 13 people near the Red Fort. Downplaying the explosion, Asif called it “a gas cylinder explosion” and accused India of “politicising the incident”.

“Until yesterday, it was a gas cylinder blast. Now they are trying to label it a foreign conspiracy. India could soon blame Pakistan for it,” Asif had said.

Indian Response

Indian officials have dismissed his statements as “a desperate attempt to deflect attention”. Senior security sources told India Today TV that Asif’s tone reflects “Islamabad’s nervousness”, particularly as early forensic reports suggest that the Delhi explosion involved a military-grade explosive.