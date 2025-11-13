Red Fort Blast Toll Rises To 13 As Another Victim Succumbs To Injuries

The death toll in the Red Fort blast climbed to 13 after another victim, identified as Bilal, succumbed to his injuries at Delhi’s LNJP Hospital, officials confirmed on Thursday. Bilal had been battling for life since the high-intensity explosion that shook the area earlier this week. Police received information about his death early in the morning, and a post-mortem examination is expected later in the day. Several others injured in the blast remain under treatment.

While the city mourns yet another loss, investigators have unearthed a significant international trail pointing to Ankara, Turkey — a revelation that could reshape the ongoing probe into what’s now being called one of Delhi’s most chilling terror attacks in recent years.

Foreign Link Emerges in Red Fort Blast Probe

According to Delhi Police sources, the suspects behind the explosion were allegedly connected to a handler operating from Ankara, who went by the codename “Ukasa.” The name, meaning spider in Arabic, is believed to be an alias used to conceal his true identity.

Officials revealed that Ukasa maintained direct contact with the main accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, and his associates through Session — an encrypted messaging app designed to provide complete anonymity and evade digital tracking. The handler reportedly oversaw the group’s finances, movements, and radicalisation activities from abroad.

Investigators further discovered that several members of the Faridabad terror module had travelled to Turkey in March 2022. During this trip, they allegedly met their handler and became part of a larger radical network operating under his influence.

“The accused and their handler communicated exclusively via Session to avoid any interception or surveillance,” a senior official revealed. “The evidence clearly points to foreign direction and coordination.”

The ‘Doctor Module’: A Network of Educated Extremists

The latest findings mark a turning point in what authorities call the ‘doctor module’ case — a terror network allegedly led by educated professionals, including Dr Umar, who is said to have used his academic background to aid extremist operations.

Investigators believe the group was guided remotely by foreign handlers using encrypted platforms and sophisticated communication tactics to avoid detection. Agencies are now examining chat histories, call records, and seized digital devices to map the full scale of the network and determine if there are any links to Pakistan-based terror outfits.