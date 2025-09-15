One Injured In Crude Bomb Blast In Murshidabad; 3 Detained

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesOne Injured In Crude Bomb Blast In Murshidabad; 3 Detained

A man was seriously injured when a crude bomb exploded in Murshidabad’s Raninagar area. Police detained three people allegedly making the bombs and launched an investigation into the blast.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) A man was severely injured in a bomb explosion in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, and three persons were detained in this connection, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Raninagar area when four persons were making crude bombs, and one of these explosives went off, a senior officer said.

"An initial probe revealed that the injured and three others were making crude bombs, and one of the bombs exploded. We are investigating the matter. Three of them were detained," the officer said.

The injured is undergoing treatment at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, he said.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal News Raninagar Bomb Making Crude Bomb Explosion Police Probe West Bengal Crime News Murshidabad Bomb Blast Murshidabad Medical College
