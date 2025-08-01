Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is currently on a visit to Gujarat, has again spoken out on the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and its impact on tourism in the region. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, July 31, Abdullah admitted the attack did disrupt the tourism sector, but stressed that Kashmir is far from deserted.

Abdullah, who is in Gujarat to promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Statue of Unity and the Narmada Dam in Kevadia. He was also spotted taking a morning walk along the Sabarmati Riverfront and Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad.

VIDEO | On tourist spots reopening after a satisfactory security audit, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) said, "It took some time, but they (security forces) did not stop their hunt for these people. All three were killed in an encounter, high up in… pic.twitter.com/JFCdTKqoqu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2025

'Tourists Fled Overnight After Pahalgam Attack'

Addressing the media, Abdullah acknowledged that the Pahalgam terror attack had dealt a major blow to the Valley’s tourism prospects. The attack claimed the lives of 26 tourists from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, triggering widespread fear across the region.

"We can't turn a blind eye to the fact that the attack changed everything just as the busy tourist season was about to begin. People left Kashmir overnight," he said. "It took some time, but they (security forces) did not stop their hunt for these people. All three were killed in an encounter, high up in the mountains, hiding in a jungle somewhere... In the immediate aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, almost all our tourist destinations were closed for a security audit. We only started reopening them once we were satisfied with the results of that audit. Some areas are still closed and will only be reopened when we are confident they are safe," he added.

VIDEO | On tourist spots reopening after a satisfactory security audit, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) said, "It took some time, but they (security forces) did not stop their hunt for these people. All three were killed in an encounter, high up in… pic.twitter.com/JFCdTKqoqu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2025

'Efforts On To Revive Tourism In The Valley'

Despite the setback, Abdullah said that Kashmir hasn’t emptied out entirely. He pointed out that the tourism industry is actively working to win back travellers, not sitting back in despair.

"Lakhs of devotees have already arrived in the Valley for the Vaishno Devi and Amarnath pilgrimages. Our visit to Gujarat is to send a clear message — Kashmir remains a safe and beautiful destination," he said.

While in #Ahmedabad for a tourism event I took advantage of being here to get my morning run at the famed Sabarmati River Front promenade. It’s one of the nicest places I’ve been able to run & it was a pleasure to get to share it with so many other walkers/runners. I even managed… pic.twitter.com/q9GbLcnDgz — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 31, 2025

Abdullah praised infrastructure initiatives in Gujarat, saying projects like the Statue of Unity and Sabarmati Riverfront could serve as models for development back in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the goal is to replace fear with trust and invite people from across the country to visit the Valley with confidence.

He also reiterated that tourism is more than just an industry for J&K — it is a key pillar of the region’s identity and economy. Reviving it, he said, is a collective responsibility.