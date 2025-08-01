Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesJ&K CM Omar Abdullah Says Kashmir Still Open To Tourists Despite Pahalgam Attack

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Says Kashmir Still Open To Tourists Despite Pahalgam Attack

Omar Abdullah On Pahalgam Attack Aftermath: Omar Abdullah has acknowledged that the Pahalgam terror attack severely impacted Kashmir's tourism. However, tourism is bouncing back in Kashmir, he said.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 10:55 AM (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is currently on a visit to Gujarat, has again spoken out on the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and its impact on tourism in the region. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, July 31, Abdullah admitted the attack did disrupt the tourism sector, but stressed that Kashmir is far from deserted.

Abdullah, who is in Gujarat to promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Statue of Unity and the Narmada Dam in Kevadia. He was also spotted taking a morning walk along the Sabarmati Riverfront and Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad.

'Tourists Fled Overnight After Pahalgam Attack'

Addressing the media, Abdullah acknowledged that the Pahalgam terror attack had dealt a major blow to the Valley’s tourism prospects. The attack claimed the lives of 26 tourists from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, triggering widespread fear across the region.

"We can't turn a blind eye to the fact that the attack changed everything just as the busy tourist season was about to begin. People left Kashmir overnight," he said. "It took some time, but they (security forces) did not stop their hunt for these people. All three were killed in an encounter, high up in the mountains, hiding in a jungle somewhere... In the immediate aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, almost all our tourist destinations were closed for a security audit. We only started reopening them once we were satisfied with the results of that audit. Some areas are still closed and will only be reopened when we are confident they are safe," he added.

'Efforts On To Revive Tourism In The Valley'

Despite the setback, Abdullah said that Kashmir hasn’t emptied out entirely. He pointed out that the tourism industry is actively working to win back travellers, not sitting back in despair.

"Lakhs of devotees have already arrived in the Valley for the Vaishno Devi and Amarnath pilgrimages. Our visit to Gujarat is to send a clear message — Kashmir remains a safe and beautiful destination," he said.

Abdullah praised infrastructure initiatives in Gujarat, saying projects like the Statue of Unity and Sabarmati Riverfront could serve as models for development back in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the goal is to replace fear with trust and invite people from across the country to visit the Valley with confidence.

He also reiterated that tourism is more than just an industry for J&K — it is a key pillar of the region’s identity and economy. Reviving it, he said, is a collective responsibility.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Omar Abdullah Pahalgam Attack
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Hit With 25%, Pakistan At 19%
Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Hit With 25%, Pakistan At 19%
India
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm In New Delhi
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm
Entertainment
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Spy Film Beats The Family Star, Trails Behind Liger
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Spy Film Beats The Family Star, Trails Behind Liger
India
On Cam: Andhra Minister Janardhan Reddy’s Brother Slaps Constable At Temple Event
On Cam: Andhra Minister Janardhan Reddy’s Brother Slaps Constable At Temple Event
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Religious Conversion Accused Maulana Changur Admits to Receiving Funds from Pakistan- ED Sources
Janhit: From Pink City to Panic City, Jaipur Submerged, High Court Slams Government | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: From Bombs to Blame, Malegaon Verdict Reopens Debate on 'Saffron Terror' Narrative | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Trump Calls Indian Economy 'Dead', Sparks Political and Diplomatic Storm | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: 17 Years On, Malgaon Blast Verdict Sparks Political Firestorm Over 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget