Odisha: 3 Bikers Swept Away In Floodwater While Crossing Bridge In Koraput, Later Rescued

Koraput (Odisha), Aug 28 (PTI) At least three people along with their motorcycle were swept away in the floodwater currents when they were crossing a bridge in Odisha’s Koraput district on Thursday, police said.

Later, they were rescued by local people, a senior officer said.

The incident took place on the submerged bridge connecting Malda with Kailari area under the Borigumma block in the district, he said.

"Nearly five-feet high floodwater was flowing over the bridge. The three people and their motorcycle were swept by the floodwater currents. However, a major mishap was averted as the local people immediately rescued them," the officer said.

The three people attempted to cross the bridge on a motorcycle, defying the strong currents and barricades put up to restrict the movement of people there, he said.

The local people, who rescued them, said that the three failed to maintain the balance of the motorcycle due to the floodwater currents.

"Though the lives of the three people were saved, the motorcycle was washed away," the police said.

The three people are residents of Jamuguda village of Nabarangpur district. They came to Kotpad in Koraput on Monday and were returning home when the incident occurred.

“The administration has barricaded the area and cautioned people not to cross the bridge because of floodwater. But they defied the warning and landed themselves in trouble," District Emergency Officer (Koraput) Saranjita Majhi said.

Many houses, roads, bridges and stretches of the National Highway 326 have been damaged by the incessant rain, he said.

“Currently, the situation is under control,” Majhi said.

