Noida Man Orders Sandwich, Finds Plastic Gloves Inside; Zomato Reacts

A Noida resident has alleged that he discovered a plastic glove inside a sandwich ordered through food delivery platform Zomato, sparking concerns over food safety and hygiene.

The customer, Satish Sarawagi, posted photos on X (formerly Twitter) showing what appeared to be a yellow disposable glove wedged between the sandwich fillings. He said he had placed an order for two sandwiches — a broccoli, corn, and basil pesto sourdough, and a smoked cottage cheese and pepper sandwich — when he made the discovery.

Sharing the images online, Sarawagi tagged Zomato, the restaurant in question, and India’s food regulator, calling the incident “a serious hygiene concern.”





Zomato responded swiftly to the complaint, posting a public statement that read: “We are absolutely shocked and have reached out to you. We can’t begin to imagine how upsetting this must have been for you. Please allow us some time to discuss this with our restaurant partner.”

The post has since gained traction on social media, with several users weighing in on the importance of strict quality checks and accountability in India’s booming food delivery industry.