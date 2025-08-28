Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNoida Man Orders Sandwich, Finds Plastic Gloves Inside; Zomato Reacts

Noida Man Orders Sandwich, Finds Plastic Gloves Inside; Zomato Reacts

Zomato responded, expressing shock and promising to investigate with the restaurant.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Noida resident has alleged that he discovered a plastic glove inside a sandwich ordered through food delivery platform Zomato, sparking concerns over food safety and hygiene.

The customer, Satish Sarawagi, posted photos on X (formerly Twitter) showing what appeared to be a yellow disposable glove wedged between the sandwich fillings. He said he had placed an order for two sandwiches — a broccoli, corn, and basil pesto sourdough, and a smoked cottage cheese and pepper sandwich — when he made the discovery.

Sharing the images online, Sarawagi tagged Zomato, the restaurant in question, and India’s food regulator, calling the incident “a serious hygiene concern.”


Noida Man Orders Sandwich, Finds Plastic Gloves Inside; Zomato Reacts

Zomato responded swiftly to the complaint, posting a public statement that read: “We are absolutely shocked and have reached out to you. We can’t begin to imagine how upsetting this must have been for you. Please allow us some time to discuss this with our restaurant partner.”

The post has since gained traction on social media, with several users weighing in on the importance of strict quality checks and accountability in India’s booming food delivery industry.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
NOIDA Zomato
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
Election 2025
'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother; Congress Cries ‘Diversion’
'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother
Business
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget