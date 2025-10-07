Fire Breaks Out At Private Company Building In Noida's Ecotech 3, Tenders Present On Spot

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out At Private Company Building In Noida's Ecotech 3, Tenders Present On Spot

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 06:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A fire broke out in a private company building in Noida's Ecotech 3 PS area on Tuesday morning. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Further details are awaited.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 06:32 AM (IST)
