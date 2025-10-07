Fire Breaks Out At Private Company Building In Noida's Ecotech 3, Tenders Present On Spot

A fire broke out in a private company building in Noida's Ecotech 3 PS area on Tuesday morning. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | UP | Fire broke out in a private company building under Noida's Ecotech 3 PS area. Fire tenders are at the spot. Efforts are underway to control the fire. More details awaited.



(Source: CFO Noida) pic.twitter.com/Icd8qcQK01 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025