Fire Breaks Out At Private Company Building In Noida's Ecotech 3, Tenders Present On Spot
A fire broke out in a private company building in Noida's Ecotech 3 PS area on Tuesday morning. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Further details are awaited.
#WATCH | UP | Fire broke out in a private company building under Noida's Ecotech 3 PS area. Fire tenders are at the spot. Efforts are underway to control the fire. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025
(Source: CFO Noida) pic.twitter.com/Icd8qcQK01
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
