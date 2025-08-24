Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Noida Dowry Victim’s Sister Alleges Husband Spent Time With Other Women, Reveals Shocking Details

Kanchan, who is married to Vipin's brother Mohit, said they would often stay out late and ignore calls from their wives.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chilling details have emerged in the murder of a 28-year-old woman by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands in Greater Noida. Nikki died after her husband allegedly set her on fire. Her sister Kanchan, who witnessed the crime, has accused Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, and her in-laws of years of abuse and harassment.

‘They Spent Nights With Other Women’

Kanchan, who is married to Vipin's brother Mohit, said they would often stay out late and ignore calls from their wives. “If we asked where they were, they created a scene. They spent time with other women, and when we confronted them, they hit us. Our nights were spent crying. Now my sister is gone,” Kanchan said, as per an NDTV report.

According to the FIR filed on Kanchan’s complaint, Vipin and his mother Daya assaulted Nikki on Thursday evening. When Kanchan tried to intervene, she was also thrashed. Vipin allegedly poured a flammable substance on Nikki and set her on fire.

Horrific videos show Vipin beating Nikki, followed by another clip of the victim engulfed in flames and stumbling down a staircase. Nikki was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries. Vipin has been arrested, while his parents and brother are absconding.

Kanchan also overheard the accused saying, “Maar do, kaam khatam karo (Kill her, finish it).”

Nikki's Son Narrates Horror 

Nikki’s six-year-old son witnessed the incident. “They first put something on Mumma, then slapped her and set her on fire with a lighter,” he said.

The victim’s father has demanded that the accused be killed in an encounter and their house demolished. Kanchan added that the sisters ran a make-up studio, but their in-laws disapproved and took away their earnings. “If I had not shot the video, nobody would know how my sister died,” she said.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Greater Noida News Vipin Bhati Noida Dowry Murder Nikki Murder
