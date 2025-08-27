Nikki Bhati's Sister-In-Law Alleges Dowry Harassment, Claims She Was Asked To Bring Scorpio

The high-profile Nikki Bhati dowry death case has taken a dramatic turn with fresh allegations against the victim’s own family. While Nikki’s husband and in-laws were accused of harassing her for dowry and setting her ablaze, similar charges have now been levelled at her family by her sister-in-law, as per an NDTV report.

Minakshi, the estranged wife of Nikki’s brother Rohit Payla, alleged that she too was subjected to dowry harassment after her marriage in 2016. Speaking to reporters, Minakshi claimed that her family gave a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as dowry at the time of her wedding, but her in-laws sold the car, calling it “inauspicious.”

She further alleged that the Payla family later demanded a new Scorpio SUV and cash. When the demands were not met, Minakshi said she was sent back to her parents’ home. “The matter even reached the village panchayat, which advised that either Rs 35 lakh, the amount spent on the wedding, be returned to my family, or I be accepted back as their daughter-in-law,” she said.

'Nikki's Father Never Accepted Me': Her Sister-In-Law

The dispute remained unresolved, with Minakshi claiming that Nikki’s father, Bhikhari Singh Payla, and other family members never accepted her. Rohit, when confronted about the allegations, refused to comment, saying, “These are mere allegations.”

Adding another layer of complexity, a person close to the family claimed the feud escalated to the point where “guns were drawn” between both sides. "Fights happen in every house. At least we did not burn the girl," the individual added.

The revelations come even as Nikki Bhati’s in-laws face legal action following her death, sparking questions over the prevalence of dowry disputes despite the practice being illegal in India. Police are yet to comment on whether the fresh allegations will impact the ongoing investigation.