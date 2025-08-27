Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNikki Bhati's Sister-In-Law Alleges Dowry Harassment, Claims She Was Asked To Bring Scorpio

Nikki Bhati's Sister-In-Law Alleges Dowry Harassment, Claims She Was Asked To Bring Scorpio

When the demands were not met, Minakshi, the sister-in-law of Nikki Bhati, alleged that she was sent back to her parents' home.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The high-profile Nikki Bhati dowry death case has taken a dramatic turn with fresh allegations against the victim’s own family. While Nikki’s husband and in-laws were accused of harassing her for dowry and setting her ablaze, similar charges have now been levelled at her family by her sister-in-law, as per an NDTV report.

Minakshi, the estranged wife of Nikki’s brother Rohit Payla, alleged that she too was subjected to dowry harassment after her marriage in 2016. Speaking to reporters, Minakshi claimed that her family gave a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as dowry at the time of her wedding, but her in-laws sold the car, calling it “inauspicious.”

She further alleged that the Payla family later demanded a new Scorpio SUV and cash. When the demands were not met, Minakshi said she was sent back to her parents’ home. “The matter even reached the village panchayat, which advised that either Rs 35 lakh, the amount spent on the wedding, be returned to my family, or I be accepted back as their daughter-in-law,” she said.

'Nikki's Father Never Accepted Me': Her Sister-In-Law

The dispute remained unresolved, with Minakshi claiming that Nikki’s father, Bhikhari Singh Payla, and other family members never accepted her. Rohit, when confronted about the allegations, refused to comment, saying, “These are mere allegations.”

Adding another layer of complexity, a person close to the family claimed the feud escalated to the point where “guns were drawn” between both sides. "Fights happen in every house. At least we did not burn the girl," the individual added.

The revelations come even as Nikki Bhati’s in-laws face legal action following her death, sparking questions over the prevalence of dowry disputes despite the practice being illegal in India. Police are yet to comment on whether the fresh allegations will impact the ongoing investigation.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida Noida Crime Nikki Bhati Noida Dowry Death Case Nikki Bhati Brother
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Cities
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
IPL
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Breaking News: Tragedy On Vaishno Devi Route, 30 Dead After Cloudburst Near Shrine
Breaking News: Trump Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Nuclear War, Calls PM Modi “Terrific Man”
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget