Newborn Dies At Indore Hospital After Rat Bites Fingers, Head

HomeCitiesNewborn Dies At Indore Hospital After Rat Bites Fingers, Head

A child died in MY Hospital after being bitten by rats in the ICU, prompting suspensions and investigations. Another child is critical. A viral video exposed the rodent infestation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
A child admitted to the ICU of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MY Hospital), the largest government hospital in Madhya Pradesh, died after being bitten by a rat. Following the incident, the Dean of MGM Medical College suspended the duty nurse and issued show-cause notices to the HoD and MY Hospital superintendent. The nursing superintendent has also been removed. A five-member doctors' team will investigate the matter.

Two children were bitten by rats inside the pediatric surgery ward. While one child died, the other remains in critical condition. The pest control agency responsible has been fined ₹1 lakh.

Viral Video Raises Questions

The shocking case came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing rats inside newborn care units. The rats had gnawed at the children's hands, legs, fingers, and shoulders on Sunday and Monday. The hospital management has set up an inquiry committee and suspended two nurses.

Dean Arvind Ghanghoria stated that both children were admitted due to congenital issues and were under treatment when the incident occurred. One of them succumbed to injuries caused by rat bites.

Political Uproar

Congress leader Umang Singhar shared the viral video on X, targeting the BJP government. He alleged that despite five years in power, the state government failed to carry out proper pest control, calling it not just negligence but “a massacre.” "Look at the condition of MY Hospital in Indore—innocent newborns are being gnawed by rats in the NICU, and the BJP government hasn't even managed pest control for five years! This is not just negligence, it's a massacre. Hospitals are meant to save lives, but BJP has turned them into dens of death. Doctors and the system kept lying, while rats drank the blood of children," he wrote.

Hospital Claims 12,000 Rats Eliminated

The MY Hospital administration claims to have killed more than 12,000 rats so far, with bills cleared for the pest control drive. Yet, rodents continue to infest the hospital premises.

The incident has triggered anger among the victims' families. With growing public outrage, questions are now being raised over why authorities ignored such a critical threat inside one of the state's biggest hospitals.

 

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indore News
