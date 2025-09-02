Newborn Dies At Indore Hospital After Rat Bites Fingers, Head

A child admitted to the ICU of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MY Hospital), the largest government hospital in Madhya Pradesh, died after being bitten by a rat. Following the incident, the Dean of MGM Medical College suspended the duty nurse and issued show-cause notices to the HoD and MY Hospital superintendent. The nursing superintendent has also been removed. A five-member doctors' team will investigate the matter.

Two children were bitten by rats inside the pediatric surgery ward. While one child died, the other remains in critical condition. The pest control agency responsible has been fined ₹1 lakh.

Viral Video Raises Questions

The shocking case came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing rats inside newborn care units. The rats had gnawed at the children's hands, legs, fingers, and shoulders on Sunday and Monday. The hospital management has set up an inquiry committee and suspended two nurses.

Dean Arvind Ghanghoria stated that both children were admitted due to congenital issues and were under treatment when the incident occurred. One of them succumbed to injuries caused by rat bites.

Political Uproar

Congress leader Umang Singhar shared the viral video on X, targeting the BJP government. He alleged that despite five years in power, the state government failed to carry out proper pest control, calling it not just negligence but “a massacre.” "Look at the condition of MY Hospital in Indore—innocent newborns are being gnawed by rats in the NICU, and the BJP government hasn't even managed pest control for five years! This is not just negligence, it's a massacre. Hospitals are meant to save lives, but BJP has turned them into dens of death. Doctors and the system kept lying, while rats drank the blood of children," he wrote.

नवजातों पर तो रहम करो सरकार...!



इंदौर के एमवाय अस्पताल का हाल देखिए—एनआईसीयू में मासूम नवजातों को चूहे कुतर रहे हैं और भाजपा सरकार पाँच साल से पेस्ट कंट्रोल तक नहीं करा पाई!



यह सिर्फ लापरवाही नहीं, नरसंहार है। अस्पताल जिन्दगी बचाने के लिए बने हैं, लेकिन भाजपा ने उन्हें मौत का… pic.twitter.com/NlHLyscMW9 — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) September 2, 2025

Hospital Claims 12,000 Rats Eliminated

The MY Hospital administration claims to have killed more than 12,000 rats so far, with bills cleared for the pest control drive. Yet, rodents continue to infest the hospital premises.

The incident has triggered anger among the victims' families. With growing public outrage, questions are now being raised over why authorities ignored such a critical threat inside one of the state's biggest hospitals.