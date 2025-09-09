Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NDA's VP Pick CP Radhakrishnan Offers Prayers At Delhi Temple Ahead Of Election

Radhakrishnan, currently serving as the Maharashtra Governor, is up against former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy, the nominee of the INDIA bloc in this election.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
New Delhi: NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan visited the Ram Temple at Lodhi Road in New Delhi on Tuesday to offer prayers ahead of the Vice Presidential election later in the day.

Counting of votes to be held later in the day, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the New Parliament Building in New Delhi.

This election holds significant political weight, as the Vice President of India also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, making the role crucial in the functioning of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to cast the first vote. Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Ram Mohan Naidu, along with Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, have been appointed as official election agents for the process.

The counting of votes will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the results expected to be announced later in the evening.

The electoral college for the Vice Presidential election comprises 781 members, including 542 elected members of the Lok Sabha and 239 members of the Rajya Sabha (233 elected and 12 nominated, with six vacancies across both Houses).

All votes carry equal value, and voting is conducted through a secret ballot, as per established parliamentary procedure. The majority mark needed to win is 391 votes.

The Vice President's post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, citing health concerns, on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Political observers expect a keenly watched contest, though the NDA is seen as having a numerical advantage in the combined strength of the two Houses.

However, all eyes remain on potential cross-voting and the final outcome this evening.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
