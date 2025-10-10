Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNDA Cadet Found Dead In Hostel Room As Police Probe Suspected Suicide

NDA Cadet Found Dead In Hostel Room As Police Probe Suspected Suicide

A first-year NDA cadet was found hanging in his hostel room in Pune. Police suspect suicide as the academy orders a court of inquiry into the tragic death.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) A first-year cadet of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) was found hanging in his hostel room at the tri-service training academy here early on Friday with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The NDA said a court of inquiry has been ordered into his death.

According to police, cadet Antriksh Kumar Singh's fellow coursemates saw him hanging in his room in the morning.

No note was found at the spot, but preliminary findings suggest a possible case of suicide, a police official said.

In a statement, the NDA said Antriksh Kumar Singh, a first term cadet, died in the early hours of Friday.

"The cadet, who was undergoing training at the NDA, was found in lifeless condition in his cabin by fellow cadets after he failed to report for the day's training. He was immediately rushed to the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, where he was declared dead at 6.30 am," it said.

The next of kin and the local police were informed, and a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, the academy said.

The statement further said the NDA fraternity expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. PTI SPK NR NP

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
