Navi Mumbai Road Rage: Driver Of Puja Khedkar's Father Arrested; Hunt On For Absconding Parents

In a major development in the Navi Mumbai road rage and abduction case, police have arrested Praful Salunkhe, the driver of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar’s father. The arrest was made on Friday in Sindhkhedraja, Dhule, by a special team of Navi Mumbai police, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane confirmed on Saturday.

Salunkhe was produced before a local court, which remanded him to police custody until September 23. However, the police stated that Puja Khedkar’s father, Dilip Khedkar, her mother Manorama, and another individual involved in destroying evidence remain absconding.

How The Incident Unfolded

The case stems from a road rage clash that took place on September 13 along the Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai. A confrontation broke out after a concrete mixer truck accidentally brushed against a Land Cruiser. Following the minor collision, an argument escalated between the truck driver and helper and the SUV occupants, who allegedly demanded money for damages.

According to police, Dilip Khedkar and his driver Salunkhe forcibly abducted the truck’s helper, Pralhad Kumar Chouhan, and took him to the Khedkar family’s bungalow in Pune. When police tracked his location and attempted to rescue him, Manorama Khedkar obstructed their entry into the premises.

Truck Helper Confined And Threatened

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rahul Dhas revealed that Chouhan had been confined in a watchman’s room, served stale food, and threatened with dire consequences unless he paid for the damages.

Police also discovered an attempt to tamper with critical evidence. Manorama Khedkar allegedly gave access to an unidentified individual who entered her bedroom to manipulate the CCTV DVR that captured the incident.

The Rabale police initially registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping. Later, additional charges were added, including: section 115(2): voluntarily causing hurt, section 127(7) wrongful confinement for extortion, and section 308(4) extortion.

Separately, Pune police have also booked Manorama Khedkar for obstructing authorities and issued her a formal notice.

Puja Khedkar Controversy

This case has added to the growing controversy around Puja Khedkar, who is already facing serious allegations of misrepresenting her eligibility in the 2022 UPSC civil services exam to obtain reservation benefits. While she has denied the allegations, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated a probe and lodged a criminal case against her. The Delhi Police also filed an FIR citing multiple offences.

Last year, a video had surfaced showing Manorama Khedkar allegedly threatening a farmer, an incident that led to her arrest before being released on bail.

Police investigations into the Navi Mumbai abduction case are still underway, and efforts are ongoing to trace Dilip and Manorama Khedkar, along with their unidentified associate believed to have destroyed evidence.