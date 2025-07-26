Car Falls Into Ditch In Navi Mumbai Following Online Map, Driver Rescued

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCar Falls Into Ditch In Navi Mumbai Following Online Map, Driver Rescued

Google Maps error? A car fell into a ditch in Navi Mumbai while allegedly following a Google Map route. Google, however, refuted the claim.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 01:18 PM (IST)

A woman in Navi Mumbai had a narrow escape on Friday morning after she accidentally drove her car into a water-filled ditch while following directions on Google Maps. The incident occurred on her way from Belapur to Ulwe.

According to officials, the woman was supposed to take the Bay Bridge in Belapur, but Google Maps routed her beneath the bridge toward Dhruvatara Jetty. Unaware of the error, she followed the suggested path, only to plunge into the water minutes later, reported NDTV.

Marine security officials stationed nearby witnessed the mishap and acted swiftly, pulling the woman out of the water. She was found floating and was rescued within minutes, escaping without injuries. Her car, a white hatchback, was later retrieved using a crane. Visuals of the rescue have since gone viral.

Reacting to the incident, Google issued a statement saying: "We wish to clarify that the road under the bridge is not mapped for navigation in Google Maps, and our internal review confirms that Maps did not recommend a route through it. The only route Google Maps provides in this area is through the Belapur Bridge over the Panvel Creek. We built Google Maps with safety and reliability in mind and will continue to focus on delivering a high-quality navigation experience to people everywhere."

Not the First Time

However, this is not an isolated case when drivers were misled by Google's navigation app. Google Maps has come under scrutiny in the past for misleading navigation that resulted in dangerous and sometimes fatal incidents:

In Uttar Pradesh last year, three people died when their car, relying on Google Maps, veered onto a damaged bridge and plunged 50 feet into a river in Badaun district. Google responded, stating it was cooperating with authorities and expressed deep condolences.

In Kerala, a tourist group from Hyderabad drove into a flooded stream while following Google Maps. The road had been submerged due to heavy rains, and the tourists, unfamiliar with the area, drove straight into the water. Fortunately, all survived.

Published at : 26 Jul 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Navi Mumbai GOOGLE MAPS
