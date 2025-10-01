Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNavi Mumbai International Airport Set To Open On October 8, Adani Confirms

Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Open On October 8, Adani Confirms

Navi Mumbai International Airport, developed by Adani Group, will be inaugurated on Oct 8. It will serve 90M passengers and handle 3.2 MMT cargo annually, becoming a major aviation hub.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be inaugurated on October 8, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday.

The airport, which received the aerodrome licence from aviation safety regulator DGCA on Tuesday, is being developed in multiple phases. The project is being implemented by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd, in which Adani Group has a 74 per cent stake and the remaining 26 per cent is with the Maharashtra government's land development authority CIDCO.

"Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life," Adani said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"I felt the pulse of a living wonder - a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts. When millions of flights take to the skies and billions walk through these halls, the spirit of these people will echo through every takeoff and every step - and to them, I offer my deepest gratitude," Adani said in the post.

He also shared a video clip of his visit to the airport location and his interaction with people there.

Navi Mumbai International Airport will be the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and its airport code is 'NMI'. The project is being developed in five phases.

Once fully completed, the airport will be able to serve 90 million passengers and manage 3.2 MMT of cargo each year, making it one of the largest aviation hubs in Asia.

Currently, there are 162 operational airports in the country, according to latest information from the civil aviation ministry.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Gautam Adani Navi Mumbai International Airport CIDCO Adani Group Aviation Hub Airport Inauguration Maharashtra Airports NMI India Airports
