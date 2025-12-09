Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMassive Fire Breaks Out In Nainital Building Near Mallital Market; People Rescue: VIDEO

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Nainital Building Near Mallital Market; People Rescue: VIDEO

Firefighters quickly responded, rescuing two people and preventing the blaze from spreading. The wooden structure intensified the fire, but it was brought under control in 40 minutes with no casualties.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major fire broke out in a residential building in Nainital, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday evening, triggering panic in the area. According to initial information, several people were trapped inside the building when the blaze erupted. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations began immediately.

Eyewitness Gaurav Joshi said that people were informed about the fire and rushed to help. He stated, “We were told that a fire had broken out here. We saw that some people were trapped inside and were being rescued. The fire had spread a lot, and it was becoming difficult to control it.”

Fire Erupts Near China Baba Temple in Mallital Market

The fire broke out in a house located near the China Baba Temple in Nainital’s Mallital market area. The blaze was so intense that the wooden house was completely reduced to ashes within a short time. Nearby shops and houses also suffered damage due to the flames.

Wooden Structure Intensified the Blaze

Since the building was made entirely of wood, the damage was severe, officials said. Fire brigade and police teams remained on the spot, and additional fire tenders were called in from nearby areas to bring the fire under control.

According to Chief Fire Officer Gaurav Kirar, the fire was reported at 7:17 PM and spread rapidly due to the wooden structure of the building. Three fire tenders were deployed, and it took around 40 minutes to douse the flames. He confirmed that the fire did not spread to nearby buildings and no loss of life occurred in the incident.

Officials said two people who were trapped inside the building were rescued safely in time.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nainital News Fire News
Read more
