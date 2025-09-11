Panic spread along a Samruddhi Expressway near Daulatabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district after claims of nails having been hammered into the road spread. After three to four vehicles suffered punctures, rumours of robbery attempts were doing the rounds. However, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has now clarified the real story behind the "nails" on the highway.

The MSRDC said the aluminium nozzles, and not nails, were behind the multiple tyre punctures.

The incident, which took place late Tuesday night, triggered panic among motorists after videos claiming that “nails were hammered” into the high-speed corridor went viral. In one clip, a traveller alleged that at least four vehicles suffered punctures while driving at 120 kmph, adding that the stretch was not barricaded. Another motorist said his car tyres were deflated and complained of being stranded for hours despite calling the expressway helpline.

Panic on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway. Vehicles got punctured after nails were spotted on the road, sparking robbery fears.



MSRDC later clarified the nails were part of repair work. A motorist broke through barricades into the work zone, causing confusion & tyre bursts pic.twitter.com/Aa93xCvWsR — Shubhism (@NagdeveShubham) September 10, 2025

According to MSRDC, the objects seen in the videos were aluminium nozzles used during preventive maintenance work to seal minor cracks with epoxy grouting. The work was carried out on a 15-metre section across two Mumbai-bound lanes. Traffic was diverted during the repair, but once the task ended around 11.30 pm, some vehicles drove over the nozzles before they were cleared, leading to punctures.

The agency confirmed that no accidents or injuries were reported. The highway police arrived soon after but only saw the aftermath. MSRDC added that all nozzles were removed by 5 am on Wednesday, and traffic on the Hindu Hrudaysmarat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg has since returned to normal.

However, officials admitted that the contractor in charge of maintenance failed to take adequate safety precautions. A penalty is being imposed for not ensuring proper traffic diversion. Local police also stated that while the area was barricaded, one vehicle breached it and entered the patch.

The viral videos, showing sharp objects embedded in the asphalt, raised serious concerns among commuters. One stranded traveller said he was forced to arrange another vehicle to move his family, including three infants, after receiving no timely assistance.