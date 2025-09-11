Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNails Fixed On Mumbai's Samruddhi Expressway? MSRDC Responds To Claims After Vehicles Suffer Punctures

Nails Fixed On Mumbai's Samruddhi Expressway? MSRDC Responds To Claims After Vehicles Suffer Punctures

Panic erupted on the Samruddhi Expressway after vehicles suffered punctures, fueled by rumours of robbery and nails on the road. MSRDC later clarified that they were not "nails".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Panic spread along a Samruddhi Expressway near Daulatabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district after claims of nails having been hammered into the road spread. After three to four vehicles suffered punctures, rumours of robbery attempts were doing the rounds. However, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has now clarified the real story behind the "nails" on the highway.

The MSRDC said the aluminium nozzles, and not nails, were behind the multiple tyre punctures.

The incident, which took place late Tuesday night, triggered panic among motorists after videos claiming that “nails were hammered” into the high-speed corridor went viral. In one clip, a traveller alleged that at least four vehicles suffered punctures while driving at 120 kmph, adding that the stretch was not barricaded. Another motorist said his car tyres were deflated and complained of being stranded for hours despite calling the expressway helpline.

According to MSRDC, the objects seen in the videos were aluminium nozzles used during preventive maintenance work to seal minor cracks with epoxy grouting. The work was carried out on a 15-metre section across two Mumbai-bound lanes. Traffic was diverted during the repair, but once the task ended around 11.30 pm, some vehicles drove over the nozzles before they were cleared, leading to punctures.

The agency confirmed that no accidents or injuries were reported. The highway police arrived soon after but only saw the aftermath. MSRDC added that all nozzles were removed by 5 am on Wednesday, and traffic on the Hindu Hrudaysmarat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg has since returned to normal.

However, officials admitted that the contractor in charge of maintenance failed to take adequate safety precautions. A penalty is being imposed for not ensuring proper traffic diversion. Local police also stated that while the area was barricaded, one vehicle breached it and entered the patch.

The viral videos, showing sharp objects embedded in the asphalt, raised serious concerns among commuters. One stranded traveller said he was forced to arrange another vehicle to move his family, including three infants, after receiving no timely assistance.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Samruddhi Expressway
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
World
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
World
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
Celebrities
New Twist: Sunjay Kapur Was Helping Karisma & Kids Get Portuguese Passports, Say Court Records
New Twist: Sunjay Kapur Was Helping Karisma & Kids Get Portuguese Passports, Say Court Records
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget