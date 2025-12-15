Nagpur Man Shoots Younger Brother, Sets Him On Fire Over Land And Water Dispute

A sensational incident has emerged from Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, where a long-running dispute over farmland boundaries and well water allegedly led to a brutal murder. The incident took place in Mohgaon Savangi Shiwara under the jurisdiction of the Kalmeshwar police station.

According to police sources, the elder brother allegedly shot and killed his younger brother before setting the body on fire with petrol in an attempt to destroy evidence. The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Arun Turare, while the prime suspect is his elder brother, Chandrashekhar Turare.

Body Burned And Dumped In Drain To Erase Evidence

Investigators said the two brothers had been locked in a dispute for the past three years over issues related to a well, water usage, a pipeline, and access to a road passing through their farmland. The conflict reportedly escalated, resulting in the fatal attack.

Police stated that after killing his younger brother, the accused allegedly poured petrol on the body, set it ablaze, and dumped the remains into a nearby drain to conceal the crime. The case came to light after partially burnt human bones and flesh were discovered near the drain.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s wife, Jyotsna, a case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered against Chandrashekhar Turare. The accused has reportedly confessed to his involvement in the crime.