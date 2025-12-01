Mumbai Woman Stripped At Gunpoint, Threatened With Video Leak By Senior Pharma Officials

A 51-year-old businesswoman in Mumbai has levelled explosive accusations against six senior pharmaceutical company officials, allegeing that they held her at gunpoint, stripped her naked, and threatened to leak compromising photos and videos.

Based on the woman's allegations, the Mumbai Police swiftly filed an FIR at NM Joshi Marg Police Station under sections 354A, 354B, 326, 509, 506, and IT Act 66A, pertaining to charges of sexual harassment, assault with weapons, and criminal intimidation.

The incident allegedly took place on January 18, 2023, between 11:30 AM and 1:00 PM at the company's second-floor office on Dr E Moses Road in Mahalaxmi.

The woman runs a photo frame and gifting business. She received a phone call from one of the accused, luring her to the site. Upon her arrival, the woman claimed that an individual in the office struck her on the shoulder and back with the butt of a revolver.

According to the FIR, the main accused reportedly removed her burkha inside his cabin, held a revolver to her head, and coerced her into removing all her clothing. He then allegedly took photos and videos of her in her undergarments, threatening to make the visuals go viral.

The complaint further stated that the accused demanded she provide a false statement, warning that refusal would result in her being implicated in a fabricated legal case and jailed. Additionally, the woman alleged that another pharma official had filed a false complaint against her, causing severe mental distress.

Police have registered the FIR and are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.

