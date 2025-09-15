Mumbai's Monorail Halts Again Mid-Ride Due To Technical Fault

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMumbai's Monorail Halts Again Mid-Ride Due To Technical Fault

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 08:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai's Monorail stopped mid-ride in the Wadala area due to technical glitches on Monday morning. Seventeen passengers have been evacuated from the monorail, MMRDA PRO said. Passengers were evacuated at 7:45 am. The incident adds to growing concerns over the reliability of Mumbai’s monorail system, which has been plagued by frequent snags since its launch.

Mumbai’s monorail services faced disruption in August too after back-to-back breakdowns forced emergency evacuations. In the last week of August, a train headed towards Sant Ghadge Maharaj Chowk came to a halt at Acharya Atre Nagar station (Antop Hill), leaving passengers stranded for nearly 15 minutes.

The system flagged the train for being overweight, 107 tonnes against the permissible 104 tonnes. Each four-car rake is designed to carry up to 562 passengers within the prescribed weight limit. Staff on duty asked about 40–50 commuters to step out to reduce the load.

Once the weight dropped to 102 tonnes, the train was cleared to proceed. Some passengers standing on the footboard initially resisted deboarding, but the doors were not shut until the excess weight issue was resolved. 

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 08:05 AM (IST)
Mumbai News Mumbai Rain News Pune Rain Monorail
