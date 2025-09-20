Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMumbai Priest Dies by Suicide After Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Mumbai Priest Dies by Suicide After Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

A 52-year-old priest in Kandivali, Mumbai, died by suicide hours after being accused of seeking sexual favours from a young woman. Police have registered an ADR and are investigating.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 05:51 PM (IST)

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) A 52-year-old priest died by suicide inside a temple in a Mumbai suburb, hours after he was accused of seeking sexual favours from a young woman, a police official said on Saturday.

The body of the priest was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the temple in the Kandivali area, he said.

According to the official, a 19-year-old woman and her father visited the Kandivali police station around 2 am, alleging that the priest had called her up at 10.30 pm on Friday and asked for sexual favours.

The police told the woman and her father to come in the morning to do the paperwork, but they began looking for the priest. However, he could not be traced, the official said.

The police later learnt about the priest ending his life inside the temple located at Laljipada Ganesh Nagar in the western suburb. No suicide note has been recovered, the police official said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, and a probe is underway, he added.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Priest Suicide Kandivali Temple Incident Sexual Misconduct Allegation Mumbai Police Investigation Mumbai Priest Dies Mumbai
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Biggest Enemy...': PM Modi Stresses Self-Reliance Amid Trump's H1-B Visa Move, Tariffs
'Biggest Enemy...': PM Modi Stresses Self-Reliance Amid Trump's H1-B Visa Move, Tariffs
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Response To No-Handshake Query Before Ind vs Pak Super 4 Match
Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Response To No-Handshake Query Before Ind-Pak Match
World
Cyberattack Hits European Airports; Flights Delayed As Check-In Systems Disrupted At Heathrow, Brussels
Cyberattack At Major European Airports; Operations Hit At Heathrow, Brussels
Cities
PM Modi Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Gujarat Projects, Says ‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’
‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’: PM Modi In Gujarat
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget