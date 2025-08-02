IIT Bombay Student Dies After Falling From Hostel Terrace, No Suicide Suspected

A fourth-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, died after falling from the terrace of his hostel early on Saturday, said the police.

The student belonged to the Department of Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science. The incident took place at around 1 am at Hostel 17 on the Powai campus, according to The Times of India.

According to the campus authorities, the student was under the influence of alcohol when he fell from the building. An accidental death report has been filed by the police, and no suicide note was found.

Immediately after the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said the Mumbai police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The student was a resident of Delhi, and his family has been informed. Police said they were informed about the incident by the institute.

IIT Delhi Student Found Dead

In June, a second-year student was found dead under unclear circumstances inside his hostel room at IIT Delhi. The student, who was pursuing an undergraduate degree in Biomechanical Engineering, hailed from Chandigarh.

According to officials, he had not been seen since dinner two nights earlier. His prolonged absence raised alarm among hostel mates, who eventually notified campus security. Authorities were alerted shortly thereafter.

When the police and Delhi Fire Service personnel arrived at the scene, they found the hostel room locked from the inside. Upon forcing entry, they discovered the young man lying unresponsive on his bed. There were no visible injuries on the body, but vomit was reportedly found on the floor nearby—raising the possibility of a medical emergency.

“He appeared to have been dead for some time. While no external injuries were visible, we found evidence suggesting he may have suffered from a health-related issue,” said a police official familiar with the case.